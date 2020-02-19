Walker: Moving into the future

I remember as a small child going into my little public library and being excited about all the books, the stories, the fantasies, and the unknown adventures I was going to get to read. I was very interested in Science and Technology (yes we had computers when I was in school LOL), but the library just had regular storytime with paper crafts or small crafts. The only way to have experience with technology topics was to read a book or my regular classes in school. Today, schools have STEM clubs and programs, as well as classes specific to these tech-related topics. Most importantly, there are programs specifically focusing on bringing more women into these fields of Science, Technology, Engineering, and Mathematics. In engineering alone, women only represent 9% of the workforce. According to the National Science Foundation, “Women comprised 28% of all workers in S&E occupations in 2010”, https://nsf.gov/nsb/sei/edTool/data/workforce-07.html .