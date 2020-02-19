Walker: Moving into the future

I remember as a small child going into my little public library and being excited about all the books, the stories, the fantasies, and the unknown adventures I was going to get to read. I was very interested in Science and Technology (yes we had computers when I was in school LOL), but the library just had regular storytime with paper crafts or small crafts. The only way to have experience with technology topics was to read a book or my regular classes in school. Today, schools have STEM clubs and programs, as well as classes specific to these tech-related topics. Most importantly, there are programs specifically focusing on bringing more women into these fields of Science, Technology, Engineering, and Mathematics. In engineering alone, women only represent 9% of the workforce. According to the National Science Foundation, “Women comprised 28% of all workers in S&E occupations in 2010”, https://nsf.gov/nsb/sei/edTool/data/workforce-07.html .
As a result of the new focus in education and the lack of representation of women in STEM related jobs, it is very important that public libraries recognize these issues and make changes to accommodate the need for education. These opportunities to learn about robotics, engineering, science investigation, coding, film making/editing, 3D printing, and electronics often are expensive and unavailable to some families. Public libraries are able to provide these learning opportunities to children at no cost. This type of learning and hands-on experience can benefit the children by 1) increasing popularity of STEM education 2) Fostering ingenuity and creativity 3) Building resilience 4) Encouraging experimentation 5) Encouraging teamwork 6) Encouraging knowledge application 7) Encourages tech use 8) Teaches problem solving and 9) Encouraging adaptation (Lynch, 2018, The Edvocate).
The library recently received a donation from the Friends of the Library—A Trust. Each year, the library is provided funds from the A Trust group, to purchase items for Library needs. This year, we used the funds to purchase educational materials for STEM education to meet this overwhelming need. We are greatly appreciative of the Trust’s donations and this year is our final year to receive this wonderful gift. The A Trust donated both homes on our block to the City of Fremont and are transferring their remaining funds to the expansion project fund at the Fremont Area Community Foundation and filing to disband the Trust.
Some of the items we obtained were 3D pens, robotics kits, Science Investigation kits, STEAM brain boxes, SuperScience STEM Instant Activities, Coding from Scratch, Bloxels, Green Screen Production system, electronic computer kits, and Claymation kits. The goal is to get a MakerSpace setup in the library to provide access to these learning materials. Our library IT staff will be the lead on these materials and our 3D printing hardware. We will provide classes and hands-on training to patrons wanting to learn more about STEM related topics. This opportunity will provide access to materials they may otherwise never encounter. Stay tuned for scheduling and notifications.
Tina Walker is Director of Keene Memorial Library in Fremont.