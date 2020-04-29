Walker: Much more than just 'staff'

Sometimes I feel like people do not really know the caliber of staff we employ here in the library. Our Librarians all hold master’s degrees and some have multiple degrees. Some full-time staff have years of experience in their fields such as education, finance management and hospitality while others have bachelor’s degrees and library certifications through the Nebraska Library Commission. Right now I believe we have three Level 5 certified librarians and a Level III-L cataloguer. Other full-timers are completing the additional certifications.

As for part-time staff, we have some with a bachelor’s degree and master’s degrees. Some have excelled in education and won many awards and acclamations. Needless to say, the staff we hire are very qualified to work with the community and have proven time and again that their dedication to learning has paid off.

These individuals choose to work for Keene Memorial Library because they are dedicated to children, programming, education, literacy, and serving their community. It certainly is not because of our part-time salaries or hours. They want to be a part of our “family.” I can truly say this staff is amazing in that we all feel like we work with family. We aren’t just 17 people working around each other. We are people that rely on each other, can tell each other when we make mistakes, and offer assistance to those that look like they are struggling. Although our turnover is high because of the part-time hours and salaries, we still embrace the new folks and grieve when they leave. We have spent over three years learning together and practicing good interpersonal communication skills to be able to share with each and identify problem areas we need to address.