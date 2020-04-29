Walker: Much more than just 'staff'

Sometimes I feel like people do not really know the caliber of staff we employ here in the library. Our Librarians all hold master’s degrees and some have multiple degrees. Some full-time staff have years of experience in their fields such as education, finance management and hospitality while others have bachelor’s degrees and library certifications through the Nebraska Library Commission. Right now I believe we have three Level 5 certified librarians and a Level III-L cataloguer. Other full-timers are completing the additional certifications.
As for part-time staff, we have some with a bachelor’s degree and master’s degrees. Some have excelled in education and won many awards and acclamations. Needless to say, the staff we hire are very qualified to work with the community and have proven time and again that their dedication to learning has paid off.
These individuals choose to work for Keene Memorial Library because they are dedicated to children, programming, education, literacy, and serving their community. It certainly is not because of our part-time salaries or hours. They want to be a part of our “family.” I can truly say this staff is amazing in that we all feel like we work with family. We aren’t just 17 people working around each other. We are people that rely on each other, can tell each other when we make mistakes, and offer assistance to those that look like they are struggling. Although our turnover is high because of the part-time hours and salaries, we still embrace the new folks and grieve when they leave. We have spent over three years learning together and practicing good interpersonal communication skills to be able to share with each and identify problem areas we need to address.
As the leader of this group I hope I have instilled in all of them the skills to be successful. I know I put into practice “I will never ask staff to do something I would not do”. I encouraged people to talk directly to the folks they are having an issue with to hash out the problems and come to some kind of understanding. We also spend a great deal of time in professional development webinars and training, as well as in-house training. We do staff development like playing Pictionary (if you have seen Facebook pics of my drawings I am sorry), we have staff meals together, we bring each other donuts/coffee/ cookies quite regularly. We spend more time with each other than we do our own families. It would be hard not to get to know each other and feel like a family.
So the next time you call the library or are picking up items from curbside delivery, I hope you can feel that sense of high-quality service and friendliness that we strive for with each patron encounter. I know the staff is missing our patrons right now. This has been a long quarantine and we all miss our “library family.”
Tina Walker is Director of Keene Memorial Library in Fremont.
