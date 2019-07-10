We have a couple of upcoming events in July at Keene Memorial Library: Singer/Storyteller Jerry Barlow (Celtic Fingerstyle Guitarist), a training session “Get Productive with Google’s Digital Tools”, and our annual Stuffed Animal Sleepover. These events are free and open to the public.
Jerry Barlow is scheduled for July 13th at 2:00 pm as part of the John C Fremont Days. He will be performing in the large meeting room here at the library and we will be serving Lemonade and snacks. “His repertoire is composed of a synthesis of traditional music from the British Isles and his own original Celtic-inspired compositions.
In concert, Barlow brings the songs alive by sharing the history, legend and humor behind the music.
His expressive arrangements have been described as ‘music to soothe the soul, warm the heart, and lift the spirit’.” (www.jerrybarlow.com ).
You can check out Jerry’s music and storytelling on his website listed above or on YouTube. Jerry is a great performance that you don’t want to miss!
We also have an educational training session from Google as part of the “Grow with Google” series.
This session focuses on Google’s Digital Tools such as Google’s Gmail, Calendar, Drive, and other apps.
These tools can be used to boost productivity, efficiency, and creativity for your professional and personal projects.
Anyone using Google tools or contemplating using the tools should attend.
The event will be held in the large meeting room here at the library on July 17th at 11:00 am CST. We will be streaming the event with workspace provided.
We recommend attendees bring a laptop or mobile device so you can follow along.
We have a few available here at the library, but it works much better on your own device.
Feel free to bring a sack lunch or snack with you.
The last event is the annual Stuffed Animal Sleepover to be held July 19th. You may ask, what the heck is this? Well, we let the kiddos bring in their favorite stuffed animal to have a night of adventures in the library while staff takes pictures of the animals doing all kinds of wonky stuff. They have storytime, a pizza party, and play board games. The staff really enjoys this event and the children seem to be really enthusiastic about their loved ones “spending the night” in the library and having adventures. They are able to follow along on Facebook as the animals go “live” as well as receive a photo album of their babies’ activities. The kids will drop off the animals on the morning of the 19th and pick them up on Saturday the 20th.
Come on in to Keene Memorial Library in July for some great entertainment and fun for everyone!