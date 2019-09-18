September is National Library Card Sign-up Month. Libraries across the country are celebrating libraries and encouraging community members to sign-up for library cards to enjoy the many benefits that come with a card.
A library card allows you to check out physical materials and use all of our online electronic resources including ebooks, audiobooks, learning platforms, and information databases. Instead of buying books, paying for a language learning platform or paying for audiobooks, you can do all of this through the library website/online catalog with your library card number.
To sign-up, you just need a photo ID and a piece of mail showing your permanent address. Those who live in or own property in Fremont city limits get a free card. Those outside this area can obtain a card for $35 a year. That is half the cost of an audiobook! Students, please ask about student cards.
To celebrate Library Card Sign-up Month, the Friends of Keene Memorial Library are planning a free hot dog day sponsored by Hy-Vee. We will provide free hot dogs, chips and a drink. The tentative date at this time is Sept. 25 from 11 a.m. – 1 p.m. Please watch our Facebook page for our event listing or check our online calendar of events.
I also wanted to share this week a list of upcoming events. September 26th from 10 a.m. – 2 p.m., we are hosting the Nebraska State Bar Association for a free legal clinic. This clinic is for low-income residents and is first-come, first-served. They will provide Spanish-speaking volunteers onsite and will provide legal resources and information. Self-help forms and brief legal advice will be available. They are answering civil law questions only (no criminal, no appeals). Some topics they can assist with include: debtors rights, Family law, FEMA benefits, flood recovery, Immigration, Landlord/tenant, name change, Power of Attorney, and protection orders. If this clinic can help you, please come to the library on the 26th. There are five different legal entities providing support. Also, the Veterans Administration will be on-hand to assist Veterans with any questions they may have. This is a separate group that will provide staff to assist specifically veterans with any questions they may have about VA benefits or services.
For Halloween, we will be hosting a Haunted Library on Oct. 26 from 7 p.m. – 8:30 p.m. This year we are shifting things a little and providing two different events: a haunted maze on the 2nd floor and a craft/food activity in the Library Large Meeting Room. This event is hosted by the Friends of Keene Memorial Library. We have events for each age group.
On Dec. 17 from 7 p.m.—8 p.m., we will be hosting Santa and Mrs. Claus. They will read stories to the children, take pictures, and of course, give away three large stockings full of goodies. There will be Christmas cookies and drinks available. This event usually fills up so get here at 7!