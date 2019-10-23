In today’s libraries, things are changing at such a fast pace, it is sometimes difficult for everyone to keep up with the changing practices.
Libraries of the “olden days” were pretty much the place to go for books, magazines and newspapers. Kids on farms checked out books from libraries to inspire and entertain themselves whenever they had a free moment. If you walked into a library during this time gone by, it would have been absolute silence. The librarian with her tight bun, glasses on a chain, and a scrunched up nose would be looking at all the kids just expressing her distaste for troublemakers.
This simple library life no longer exists here in Fremont. Our staff, our goals and our mission statement have changed. Most of all, the services we provide have changed immensely. Today’s libraries are the forefront of technological advancement. Our services focus around technology and providing assistance to our patrons to help bring them in the 21st century. Our mission statement says the library is “committed to providing access to information, education, resources and training in support of life-long learning, personal growth and community fellowship for all.” Technology is everywhere, and our community members need our assistance to learn to use their “new-fangled” devices or how to use the library’s e-resources (like OverDrive, research databases and the microfilm reader/printer).
This has led to development of our “Book A Librarian” project, where anyone with technology needs can schedule up to an hour with staff to learn how to use your device such as a kindle, iPad or smartphone with library programs such as OverDrive. We are here to help the community get the information they need, and that is requiring a different platform than the olden days. Print books are no longer the only player in the game of literacy. We rely very heavily on our Information Technology (IT) Specialist to assist patrons with this ever-growing technology needs. Providing excellent service to the patrons is easier to do when your staff member specializes in basic IT skills. This position will also be teaching classes on Facebook, internet security and safety, and how to use mobile devices. This allows those community members to not be “left behind” as the world continues to integrate technology everywhere in your life.
If we can keep updating and helping patrons learn these new technologies, they won’t get “left behind.” This is why it is utterly important for people outside the library to understand all the work the staff provides to the patrons, and why providing access to information through technology is essential. As the expansion project looms over us, we start to think about the changes that will come about with almost doubling our size. It becomes even more important that staff is capable and skilled in IT library related issues to be able to meet the patrons’ needs. This growth will require additional knowledge and educational opportunities. We greatly look forward to the expansion getting done and to providing even more services to the community in the time to come.