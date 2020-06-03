Walker: Phases of Restarting Services

We are not currently allowing anyone under 18 years old in the building. If you come to use the computers, it is 1 person per computer and nobody under 18. As we work with children daily, we know we don’t have the staff or cleaning supplies to clean after each child. Children just naturally touch more things than adults and we are not prepared for that level of cleaning.

The circulation desk was late opening because we were waiting for our sneeze guards to arrive. The Circulation Desk is limited to picking up holds, but we still encourage folks to use the curbside service. At this time, we are not allowing folks into the building to sit and read or to browse the collection. We also are not opening our meeting room as it is our quarantine space for materials.

Hopefully, the DHMs will change around June 15th and we can expand our services and fully open the building to the public (18 and over) and have open hours of 9:30 am – 5:30 pm Monday—Friday. We would be restricted by social distancing and patron number limits, but we could be open for Wi-Fi use, limited computer use with 9 computers, using our workspaces, and browsing the stacks for finding materials.