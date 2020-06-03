Walker: Phases of Restarting Services

I want to take a minute to thank all the staff members of the library for finding ways to continue service even when we are closed due to a pandemic. I know it is a tough decision to figure out services while having such limited contact to keep everyone safe. Needless to say, we didn’t have an emergency plan for a pandemic, but we do now thanks to Laura England-Biggs, who wrote our new policy. So thank you staff for your dedication and hard work these past four months. You are appreciated!
Many of you have already heard that we are restarting some services with a phased opening. This means we will go from everything closed and curbside, to opening a few services, then a few more services, until we are finally fully open. We are excited to figure out how to get our patrons back in the library. The planning has been going on for a month and changes daily. Our reopening depends on several issues: 1) the governor’s Directed Health Measures 2) the safety of our staff and patrons and 3) staffing availability as we have 4 openings currently – one 40-hour Library Technology Specialist and three-20 hour Library Aides. We also have staff off work which leaves us with 120 hours of uncovered schedule time. Despite the staff shortage, we are hoping that we can be fully open sometime in July.
We reopened the computer area Monday the 1st with social distancing guidelines in place and following the DHMs. This limits our available computers to 7 at this time. We are limiting computer use to 1 hour and essential computer use only. June 1 -12th (possibly), we will be open to the public from 10 a.m.-noon and 2:30 p.m. – 5:30 p.m. Monday—Friday. We WILL BE CLOSED from noon–2:30 p.m. to allow for staff lunches and breaks.
We are not currently allowing anyone under 18 years old in the building. If you come to use the computers, it is 1 person per computer and nobody under 18. As we work with children daily, we know we don’t have the staff or cleaning supplies to clean after each child. Children just naturally touch more things than adults and we are not prepared for that level of cleaning.
The circulation desk was late opening because we were waiting for our sneeze guards to arrive. The Circulation Desk is limited to picking up holds, but we still encourage folks to use the curbside service. At this time, we are not allowing folks into the building to sit and read or to browse the collection. We also are not opening our meeting room as it is our quarantine space for materials.
Hopefully, the DHMs will change around June 15th and we can expand our services and fully open the building to the public (18 and over) and have open hours of 9:30 am – 5:30 pm Monday—Friday. We would be restricted by social distancing and patron number limits, but we could be open for Wi-Fi use, limited computer use with 9 computers, using our workspaces, and browsing the stacks for finding materials.
Although we have greatly missed our patrons, we are not allowing anyone under 18 into the library until probably sometime in July. This was a very difficult decision for us, but with the COVID-19 virus still on the rise, we are not prepared for cleaning up after little ones. The children’s staff have done a wonderful job with make & take bags and print resources, as well as setting up a much slimmer version of the Summer Reading Program.
If you have any questions, please follow our Facebook page, call us, email us library.info@fremontne.gov or chat with us online. We look forward to having patrons back in the building!
Tina Walker is Director of Keene Memorial Library in Fremont.
