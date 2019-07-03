In 2018, Keene Memorial Library started partnering with the American Red Cross to provide an additional site for blood donations. It has worked out very well and we have had successful blood drives getting an average of 23 units per drive. We have held 3 drives thus far and have collected 69 units of blood. Due to our small size, our drives are limited to 32 appointments. We do have several walk-ins that come and the Red Cross is set up to receive double red donations as well, which take a bit longer but are more beneficial in the long run.
Our next drive is scheduled for July 6th, Saturday from 10 a.m. – 4 p.m. in the large meeting room. We have ½ of the slots already filled, so if you wish to donate, please login to the app and schedule your appointment or you can call the library. The most efficient way to schedule is through the Red Cross website www.redcrossblood.org or through their awesome smartphone app. The app keeps track of your donations and lets you know how many lives you have saved and your impact numbers.
Some tips to keep in mind if you wish to donate whole blood:
1. Donation is every 56 days
2. Must be in good health and feeling well
3. Must weigh at least 110 lbs
4. Students may donate at 16 years old with parental consent forms
5. Must bring a Red Cross donor ID card or primary picture ID such as driver’s license or green card
Power Red is similar to a whole blood donation, except a special machine is used to allow you to safely donate two units of red blood cells during one donation while returning your plasma and platelets to you. If you wish to donate Power Red Donations:
1. Donation is every 112 days (3 times per year)
2. Must be in good health and feeling well
3. Males must be 17, 5’1” tall and weigh at least 130 lbs
4. Females must be 19 years old, 5’5” tall and weigh at least 150 lbs
For more information, please log on to the www.redcrossblood.org website and check out donation information. They also have a page for eligibility requirements that help determine if you can donate blood.