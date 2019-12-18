This time of year people often start taking stock in the year gone by. They start looking at what they have accomplished and didn’t accomplish, changes to their personal or work life, thinking about friends near and those that have gone on to the great beyond, time spent reading books to children, etc. Emotions are a big part of our lives and during this time of year, emotions can get escalated or sometimes spin out of control. It is very important for us to recognize those around us and the joy they bring.
Many people may not be able to say this, but we have a staff that I call family. They are much more than just employees or coworkers. Each day we see each other, share our lives, and sometimes we get to meet their families. We have gotten to know each other to the point that we are extended family. I know whose kids are graduating, whose kids are doing acrobats on horses, whose dogs are running amuck and breaking wine bottles, whose having weddings, whose preparing for fatherhood, and which staff are having a difficult time and may need a little extra “howdy do” each morning. I especially love all the stories I get about the employees’ spouses. Sometimes they are very funny and make me laugh out loud and sometimes I shake my head in wonder. Sometimes I listen to the staff talk about their ailing grandmothers or difficult decisions they have to make like retiring from the library after 20+ years.
In January we will be saying goodbye to Susan Allen, who has worked as a Library Aide for 24 years. She has been a dedicated and reliable employee all these years, even while she taught kindergarten. I can’t say enough how much Susan’s absence will impact the Children’s department, but I know Laura will greatly miss her.
You have free articles remaining.
Next week, we also will be losing Dan Moenning, as he and his wife Amanda prepare for their first child. Dan has been a wonderful employee and I cannot speak highly enough about his work ethic and knowledge. We will be losing a powerful asset and a great friend.
With those leaving our family, we will be gaining 4 new Library Aides in the next few weeks. Hopefully they find our little family as joyous and powerful as we do. I can’t say enough about how supportive my staff has been for the past 3 years. They have lifted me up during some very dark times, including during the floods. I know it is one thing to like your boss, but it’s a whole new level letting them live in your home. I was blessed and won’t ever forget the comfort and companionship during those difficult weeks. So this next month, pay a little extra attention to your friends and family. You never know who just needs a little “howdy do” or an “at a girl/boy”.