Each year in September, thousands of libraries across the nation celebrate National Library Card Signup Month. Although we encourage people to get library cards year-round, this month we do special events and activities to draw attention to the benefits of getting a library card from your local public library. Sonia Vanderworth, the Children’s Library Assistant, is planning several activities for Keene Memorial Library for September.
The first event is “Be a superhero with your library card”. We would love to hear from our patrons. Share with us your best memories of your time spent at Keene Memorial Library. When did you get your library card? Do you have pictures to share? We will have an interactive bulletin board for the month of September to share library stories. We would love to fill the bulletin board with great stories and poignant memories our community has about their library.
Staff will also be going out to various locations throughout the month to speak and sign people up for library cards. Providing outreach to community members that cannot get to the library because of physical disabilities is a very important aspect of our services. We also provide outreach to the schools and other organizations that support literacy and children.
There will also be other interactive displays going on, such as Keene Community Summer Photo Share, to share summer pictures. Did you travel to a new destination for the break or maybe saw old friends or family for the first time in a long time? We would like you to share your summer break pictures and join our Keene Community Summer Photo Share.
Just a reminder for folks contemplating getting a library card, if you live in the city limits of Fremont, or Inglewood, you can get a free library card. If you live outside the city limits, cards are $35/year, $20/6 months, or $15/3 months. Just bring in a piece of mail showing your permanent address and a photo ID and the staff can get you setup for your card. We also have online applications you can fill out and submit, then bring your picture ID to pick up your card at the library. Library cards provide access to more than just books and printed materials. You also will have access to all the databases we have on our website—you can access almost all of them from home.
So think of your library card not as just another card, but as a card that provides unlimited knowledge and power. Your library card gives you opportunities and the ability to fight evil. Your library card is more powerful than you may ever know. As Laura Bush, former first lady, so eloquently stated, “I have found the most valuable thing in my wallet is my library card.”