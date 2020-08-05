Walker: Services currently available at KML

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Fremont's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Well, it is the first week of August and we are still reeling from the COVID-19 pandemic. Life has not returned to normal and services are limited everywhere. Whether you are a teacher, student, wife, grandmother, lifeguard, or firefighter, you have been impacted by the pandemic in one way or another. Some people have been impacted completely and they are sheltering-in-place at home due to serious health conditions.

Here at the library, our level of impact has changed many times, ebbing and flowing with the new “Directed Health Measures” and just general health concerns. First, we closed, then reopened to staff only, followed by curbside delivery only, eventually doing a partial opening to adults and teens, then finally in July reopening to everyone. Although we are open, we still have service impacts.

We are still doing curbside for anyone that wants materials but doesn’t feel comfortable coming inside. All of our materials are still being quarantined upon their return to the library. We are using our large meeting space to place all returns and mail into quarantine for 5 days. When the items clear quarantine, they are available for others. We are strongly recommending face masks for anyone entering the library. Our cleaning procedures have changed in order to use the proper cleaning solutions in areas of high patron usage.