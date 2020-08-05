Walker: Services currently available at KML

Well, it is the first week of August and we are still reeling from the COVID-19 pandemic. Life has not returned to normal and services are limited everywhere. Whether you are a teacher, student, wife, grandmother, lifeguard, or firefighter, you have been impacted by the pandemic in one way or another. Some people have been impacted completely and they are sheltering-in-place at home due to serious health conditions.
Here at the library, our level of impact has changed many times, ebbing and flowing with the new “Directed Health Measures” and just general health concerns. First, we closed, then reopened to staff only, followed by curbside delivery only, eventually doing a partial opening to adults and teens, then finally in July reopening to everyone. Although we are open, we still have service impacts.
We are still doing curbside for anyone that wants materials but doesn’t feel comfortable coming inside. All of our materials are still being quarantined upon their return to the library. We are using our large meeting space to place all returns and mail into quarantine for 5 days. When the items clear quarantine, they are available for others. We are strongly recommending face masks for anyone entering the library. Our cleaning procedures have changed in order to use the proper cleaning solutions in areas of high patron usage.
Along with these changes, our meeting spaces are no longer available because we are using the large meeting room for quarantine and East Building meeting room for library-related meetings. Since we have no meeting spaces open, we also are not holding any in-person programming at this time. We are having a virtual Summer Reading Program through our Beanstack software to log minutes and win prizes and badges. We also had to cancel all the Big Monday events that are such a large draw for us. Social distancing has played a large part in our decisions to not hold any in-person events.
We recently reduced our hours due to a staff shortage. We were short 120 hours of coverage per week, but recently brought on 1 part-time Library Aide, Spencer Blocker. This means we are still 100 hours of coverage short, so we are closing early on Thursdays and not open on Sundays. Hopefully, the pandemic will start to wane and we can see applications coming in for our part-time Library Aides. Hopefully, we will be moving forward with interviews for the Library Technology Specialist position this week or next week.
Overall, every aspect of the library and our services has been touched in some way. Even if the public cannot see the ways the pandemic is affecting the library, it truly has made many impacts. Most importantly is the mental health and physical well-being of our staff. When staff deals with patrons in person or talks to you folks on the phone, it really is a pick-me-up for us. We missed our patrons and look forward to the day when everyone is back in the library and programs and services are back to “full steam ahead”.
Tina Walker is Director of Keene Memorial Library in Fremont.
