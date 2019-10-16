October is one of the best times of the year. We get to dress up and eat candy like we are 10 years old again. Mind you, the costumes have probably changed a bit, but the fun is the same. Instead of being a Transformer or Raggedy Ann, we are often witches or werewolves. We dress up at home and at the library! So if you come in and see some strangely dressed folks, don’t worry—it’s just the staff. You might even find a Librarian riding a Unicorn or a scary witch sitting behind the Circulation Desk!
This year, the library is holding its 2nd Annual Haunted Library event on October 26th from 7–8:30 p.m., sponsored by the Friends of Keene Memorial Library. We checked the times for local trunk-or-treat events, and this time allows kids to dress up early for those events and then to come on over to the library for our party! We have split the events up a bit this year. We are going to have a little kids’ crafts and snacks in the large meeting room on the main floor, tween/teen escape rooms in the east building (thank you, Emmalee Nelson, from JCAC/FPS), and a smaller maze on the 2nd floor. As last year was our first-time going all-out, we trimmed back the maze this year to allow for 3 events for different age groups. The library will close at 5:30 p.m. to the public and reopen at 7:00 pm for the Haunted Library event. We highly encourage any and all literary related costumes. I would love to see Madeline or Hermione Granger. I usually see Harry Potter or Winnie the Pooh. Pippi Longstocking is always a favorite of mine, but that just shows my age. And anyone gets bonus points for Nancy Drew costumes because, well, she is awesome.
The event is listed on our Facebook events list along with our many other events. If you ever want to know what we have planned, just check out our Facebook events listing. You will also find our Red Cross Blood Drive set for November 2nd from 10:00 am – 4 p.m. It seems fitting to have the “vampires” come right after Halloween. Hopefully eating all that extra sugar will make the blood donations even sweeter. We have slots for 27 people but also take walk-ins. If you can give blood, please do. The Red Cross is a wonderful humanitarian organization and saving lives is just commendable. Thanks to Kyle Jensen for setting these events up for us.
Hope to see all you ghouls at the Haunted Library!