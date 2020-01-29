This morning as I was going into the staff lounge, I stopped to read the signage on the door. The first one was a colorful sign titled “Great Expectations”. This sign has on it 7 items in colorful shapes that are short and to the point: 1) Create amazing customer experiences, 2) support and enhance advocacy for all, 3) Champions of embracing diversity, 4) Create that one “feel good” moment of the day, 5) Exemplify leadership through service, and 6) help patrons resolve conflicts (even things like opening Word).
This list came about as a result of our staff shortage. People are working more than normal, some overtime, and others are changing shifts to cover shortages. They have all stepped up to help meet patrons needs to the best of our abilities, but being short 1 full-time and 4 part-time positions was no small feat. They needed some encouragement to get through the holiday season while working so sporadically.
Laura England-Biggs, Youth Services Librarian, had seen a document from another library that used the initials in their name to create a “Great Expectations” chart for staff. We reviewed it and thought it would work great with our staff also. Since our name is so long, we decided to use F.R.E.M.O.N.T. for our starting letters and we came up with the following:
You have free articles remaining.
- F- Fuel curiosity
- R- Radiate Confidence
- E- Engage with Each Customer
- M- Make Everyone Feel Welcome
- O- Own the Moment
- N- Needs of the Customer First
- T- Think outside the box to solve problems
Each of the 7 categories has 3-5 observable, trainable, and coachable behaviors listed for each statement. For example, Own the Moment includes the behavior “complete every task with the customer’s experiences in mind” and “Exceed customer expectations whenever possible”. This list provides the opportunity for staff to know what the expectations are, recognize their own behavior and gauge their effort, and managers to help assist them to make the best possible interactions. Rather than focusing on what people do wrong, we want to look toward the good things we do, and encourage everyone to enjoy their work and helping everyone in the community.
This approach to service is a great way to continue to provide excellent service to the community. As a result, I get a great deal of positive feedback from the community on how wonderful our staff is and how many times they have provided outstanding service and gone above and beyond to meet patron needs. We plan to take this into the future with our expansion project, and build not only a beautiful new building, but also continuing fabulous service.