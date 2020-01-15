I recently read an article about a Nebraska man that gave credit to his high school Librarian for helping him, as a child, and introducing him to Hot Rod magazine. He had learning difficulties and reading this magazine helped him improve his reading skills. It was a very impactful story that highlighted a wonderful memory of libraries and the impact they can make on a child’s life.
I personally have very fond memories of my local public library in Gibbon, NE. It was an old Carnegie library building just down the road from my house. I went there every day after school, on the weekends, and throughout the entire summer. I spent many, many hours reading, participating in programs, and just hanging out. As a child from a poor family, I didn’t have many options for entertainment or buying things. The public library was like my own vacation spot that provided me with connections to the world and didn’t cost me a penny. Without the library, who knows what my life would be like today.
I can remember the smell of the library (not always good) and the old steps to the basement where the children’s programs were run. I remember Mrs. Catlin the Librarian and many, many shelves of books. It was like a small paradise for me. I know these memories not only are enjoyable, but the library had a major impact on my life. I strongly believe that my love of reading and education was heavily influenced by my time spent at the library. The stories I read opened doors for me and helped me see that I could do anything with my life I wanted. Whether it was fantasy fiction or nonfiction historical novels, I was able to see what my future could be. I read so much that the librarian introduced me to adult fiction, because even only at 10 years old, I was reading way beyond my age. Children’s books were not enough. I started reading Stephen King and Dean Koontz and at one point, War and Peace. I know that I didn’t comprehend everything I read, but I learned and was engaged and enjoyed the stories. When I am reading, I get fully immersed, and today can finish an adult fiction novel very quickly.
As part of the library expansion project, we are working with our fundraisers to develop some literature. In this literature, we are hoping to include some wonderful stories that the community shares about how the public library impacted you in a positive way! We would like to hear from all of you. If you have a story to tell about your time spent at Keene Memorial Library or the old Carnegie Library, please send your story to me at tina.walker@fremontne.gov with subject line Community Story. You may also mail it to 1030 N Broad Street Fremont, NE 68025. We are very excited to hear your heart-warming stories.