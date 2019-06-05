The Summer Reading Program has begun and is shifting into full speed. Our Big Monday shows started June 3rd, with Jeff Quinn — Magician performing 4 shows. Prior to the show, we were contacted by so many people wanting to come to the show, we had to consider alternate sites, as our only meeting room isn’t sufficient for the numbers calling. We had been told prior to summer that the City Auditorium would not be available because of the remodeling project. So we reached out to Fremont Public Schools to use their gym as we did for the kick-off party, but the gym wasn’t available either. We contacted City Parks and Rec, and found out the auditorium project hadn’t started yet and we could relocate the Jeff Quinn event to the auditorium.
And it is not just the Big Monday shows, but our regularly scheduled program times. We expected 15 and 35 showed up. Due to the overwhelming response to our regular daily activities and now the Big Monday events, we will have to open registration to more people and find alternate locations to hold the events. This truly is a great problem to have – too many people want to come to our events. That is just a wonderful feeling. And this dire need for additional space lends right into the discussion of the expansion project we are currently undertaking. Last week I spoke to the Cosmopolitan Club about the library expansion project and part of the discussion was based on a lack of space for programming and events. As we continue to improve and grow services and programs, more people continue to come into the library. As our door counts continue to rise, our available space continues to dwindle.
The current building is almost ready to celebrate its 50th birthday, so it makes sense that space is an issue. With today’s services and resources, the smaller space is no longer meeting the needs of the community. And in today’s buildings, we have features and building code requirements we didn’t have back in 1969 when construction began on our current building. Bringing the current building up to code with the American’s with Disabilities Act (ADA) would cost a million dollars alone. So it makes sense that with the need to expand and the need to be ADA compliant, now is the time for an expansion project.
We are starting the fundraising phase, but if anyone wishes to donate to the Friends of Keene Memorial Library, you can do so through the Fremont Area Community Foundation. Choose “give now” and then select a specific fund and choose “Keene Memorial Library Fund”. You can also bring checks or cash into the library, but please specify the funds are for the Friends expansion fund. If you have any questions on the expansion project or would like to schedule someone to present to a group on the expansion project, please contact me at tina.walker@fremontne.gov or 402-727-2694.