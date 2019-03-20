As some of you may know, I have recently had some back trouble and have been out of the library for two months. My staff has been covering the weekly articles for me (thank you so much!). I finally returned to work last week, only to have Mother Nature throw a huge curveball at Nebraska. As I happen to live in Valley, my house became uninhabitable on Friday morning. I live on the one street in Valley that didn’t flood, but the water found its way into my basement through the drains. So, I am staying in Fremont with friends until I get my furnace inspected/working and the sewer starts functioning in Valley.
I had no idea until I felt how cold my house was, how cold that river water really was. I had read the article about the seven rescuers that were taken to the hospital after being in the water. I cannot even imagine how cold they were during those rescues. Just grateful there are people in this world willing to do these kinds of jobs. It takes a special someone to risk your life to save others.
This entire catastrophe has made me very thankful for many things, one of which is that I work in a community that is full of people that care and are willing to help a neighbor out. More encouragingly is that with the blizzard out west, the flooding in central and east, and roads disappearing everywhere, that Nebraska is full of these kinds of people. People who don’t think twice about letting you and your cat come stay with them to have a warm house, food, and a bed to sleep in.
Having been “displaced” really makes you miss the normalcy and amenities of your own home. You can’t just run into the bathroom to grab a Tylenol or plop down in front of your television and watch whatever you want. You entire life is upside down, stressful, and sometimes depressing. Having good people around you to help lift that burden is a godsend. Please remember this flood isn’t just about infrastructure and buildings. People’s lives have been turned upside down and emotions are running high. If someone snaps at you, ask yourself “I wonder what they are dealing with”. Help folks out—sometimes just listening to them vent is the right answer. Providing space is another way to support them.
With that, the library is open and you DO NOT have to have a library card to use our internet service, computers, seating areas, or materials used inside the library. You only need a card if you are going to take stuff out of the building. We delivered books, puzzles, and games to the shelters on Saturday, but if anyone knows of folks looking for reading materials (English or Spanish), please contact me at the library 402-727-2694. Sometimes a book can make your personal tragedies disappear for a short time.