Walker: Times of Change

On March 7, the library closed to the public due to COVID-19.
Three months later, we are partially open with adult access to our computer area only—limited to seven people at a time.
We had to increase spacing to meet the 6-foot social distancing guidelines, so we closed off half of the computers.
In our morning meetings, we discuss changes and what expectations are for reopening. We discovered the staff is just as lost as the patrons are. Not having patrons in the building is hard for staff.
We miss the comradery and personal connections staff have developed with patrons throughout the years. The children not being in the building during the summer is the strangest and most uncomfortable feeling for everyone.
Nothing is right. Nothing is the same. Nothing is changing.
Currently, our Circulation Desk is out of commission, awaiting the final repairs to a broken pipe. We will have the desk back in working order by June 22.
Discussions have taken place on Directed Health Measures (DHMs), and when we should reopen the library to full capacity.
We have evaluated staffing, patron actions, DHMs, social distancing issues, service availability, amount of Personal Protective Equipment (PPE) available, and health concerns for everyone.
Some businesses have never closed, such as City Hall payment center, Walmart and Menards. Some of those places have patron contact and some do not. Some are considered essential businesses and some are not.
This is a very confusing time we are living in and nobody has a “playbook” on what to do next.
As of 2 p.m. June 15, the DHMs were listed to 50% capacity. Therefore, we will reopen to the public June 22.
Children are still not allowed in at this time, however teens are welcome. We will open with new limitations for social distancing, no children, and limited hours.
The entire building will be open for browsing and sitting.
We will be open Monday, Thursday, and Friday from 9:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. and Tuesday and Wednesday from 9:30 a.m. to 7:30 p.m.
This adds a couple of evening hours, but we are nor open on weekends at this time.
Although we would “look” normal, the services and staffing have changed; most likely permanently.
Curbside delivery of materials and outbound services will not stop anytime in the near future. Homebound delivery will likely increase.
Hopefully, the usage of our free online learning tools will help folks find jobs and improve skills in many fields. Universal Class, Lynda.com, Mango Languages, and the Testing & Education Reference Center are just a sample of resources available to the public, for free, that you can find through our website.
All you need is a library card to access these free learning tools.
From the staff of the library, to all our patrons – We miss you. We are awaiting the day we can see your smiling faces again and listen to the laughter of children, while we provide new adventures through our resources.
Tina Walker is Director of Keene Memorial Library in Fremont.
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.