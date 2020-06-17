Walker: Times of Change

Some businesses have never closed, such as City Hall payment center, Walmart and Menards. Some of those places have patron contact and some do not. Some are considered essential businesses and some are not.

This is a very confusing time we are living in and nobody has a “playbook” on what to do next.

As of 2 p.m. June 15, the DHMs were listed to 50% capacity. Therefore, we will reopen to the public June 22.

Children are still not allowed in at this time, however teens are welcome. We will open with new limitations for social distancing, no children, and limited hours.

The entire building will be open for browsing and sitting.

We will be open Monday, Thursday, and Friday from 9:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. and Tuesday and Wednesday from 9:30 a.m. to 7:30 p.m.

This adds a couple of evening hours, but we are nor open on weekends at this time.

Although we would “look” normal, the services and staffing have changed; most likely permanently.

Curbside delivery of materials and outbound services will not stop anytime in the near future. Homebound delivery will likely increase.