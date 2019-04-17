Last week and this past weekend, I have been working with the Friends of Keene Memorial Library Board to get the 2019 Annual Book Sale “in the books.” Elected board members were: President Denise Kay, Past-President Janet Lowe, Vice-President Mary Lou Carlson, Treasurer Gary Overfield, Secretary Molly Grimes, Social Media Coordinator Meg Ronspies, and Volunteer Coordinator Janet Kletke. Other board members present were Bruce Bartels, Jennifer Swanson, and Laura Enos. Although the sale is technically over, there is still work to be done - rehoming all the things we borrowed or moved, sending thank you notes, making notes of things to do or don’t do for next year’s sale, and running the financials.
Many folks don’t realize the Friend’s book sorters work year-round getting ready for the one-time book sale. Their work never ceases. When people bring in donations to the library or the library does a weeding project, all those books make their way over to the east annex. They arrive usually in no orderly fashion, and the sorters have to go through each book to see where it belongs. Nancy Hass oversees the book sorters. They have a staging area in the back to sort the categories of the books. After sorting, they put the books in boxes and label them. Once there are enough boxes to move, Jeff Rise and Mike Murphy, transport all the boxes out to their storage locker, where the pile will continue to grow until the next sale. This year, the volunteers moved over 600 boxes from the storage unit to Christensen Field with the help of Bryan from Koliha Trucking LLC. Jeff Rise and Mike Murphy moved several truckloads from Dave’s Liquor to Christensen Field.
Now that Jeff Rise has established his awesome drive-thru book sale, some of the boxes are now being redirected to Dave’s Drive-Thru Liquor. Some of the boxes are delivered directly to the liquor store while others are brought to the library then Jeff chooses which ones to take back to the drive-thru sale. For instance, if you wish to donate 4 boxes or less, you can bring them to the library. Anything over 4 boxes goes to Dave’s Drive-Thru Liquor. The library just does not have space to house donations this big.
It takes an army of volunteers to successfully run a book sale to this magnitude. We had volunteers from the Friends group, Kiwanis, Fremont Young Professionals, Fremont Public Schools, Keene Memorial Library staff, S2 waste management, City of Fremont, Starbucks, Scooters, Milady Coffeehouse, Hy-Vee, and many, many more.
Our sincerest thank you to everyone that helped to put this event on and all those that help throughout the year to make this event a success. We are looking forward to learning how much funding the Friends can provide to the library’s many events, programs, and educational endeavors over the next year.