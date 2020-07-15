Walker: Updates for the library

On July 6, we returned to our normal hours, but we have had some changes in staffing levels, which is requiring us to change our hours again. Starting this week, the library will be CLOSED on Sundays and closing early on Thursdays at 5:30 p.m. Because we are so short staffed, we had to find a way to reduce hours so we have enough staff to cover the hours we are open. This meant eliminating Sundays and shrinking Thursday hours. This will likely continue into August, but we will keep you updated as we move forward.
With that said, we have three Library Aide positions open and we will be reposting these this week. We will leave the ad open for 10 days and then begin the interview process shortly after. If you are interested in working as an Aide for 20 hours a week, you can complete an application and return it to Human Resources in City Hall. All applications must go through City Hall and you must complete a City of Fremont application. Resumes are accepted, but you MUST complete a city application to be considered.
The types of skills we are looking for are computer efficiency, alphabetizing, clerical, customer service, communication, and interpersonal. We are looking for people that are able to work with the public in-person and on the phone, shelve library materials accurately, troubleshoot technology issues with the public computers, help patrons with copying and printing, and assist with literature reviews and recommendations.
We also are in the process of scheduling interviews for the Library Technology Specialist position. We have received enough applications to proceed with the process. Hopefully we will have someone hired in the next couple of weeks. It will take quite a while to get them trained but once they are, we will be filling a 40-hour spot that desperately needs filled. We will keep you updated with the process.
If you have any questions about our hours, please check our website http://fremontne.gov/library or our Facebook Page: @KeeneMemLib, as we keep these as up-to-date as possible. With changes in our library, these are the best bet to find accurate hours. You can always call us or chat online with us as well.
We are still taking patron requests for materials. If you have any suggestions for print books, audiobooks, or ebooks, please feel free to fill out a Suggest-A-Title form found on our website Quicklinks. We review these as quickly as possible.
I want to thank all of our patrons for their support and kind words since our closure in March, and reopening with changes. This year has been a difficult year for everyone and we are trying our best to allow access while keeping everyone as safe as we can. Thank you all!
Tina Walker is Director of Keene Memorial Library in Fremont.
