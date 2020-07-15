Walker: Updates for the library

We also are in the process of scheduling interviews for the Library Technology Specialist position. We have received enough applications to proceed with the process. Hopefully we will have someone hired in the next couple of weeks. It will take quite a while to get them trained but once they are, we will be filling a 40-hour spot that desperately needs filled. We will keep you updated with the process.

If you have any questions about our hours, please check our website http://fremontne.gov/library or our Facebook Page: @KeeneMemLib, as we keep these as up-to-date as possible. With changes in our library, these are the best bet to find accurate hours. You can always call us or chat online with us as well.

We are still taking patron requests for materials. If you have any suggestions for print books, audiobooks, or ebooks, please feel free to fill out a Suggest-A-Title form found on our website Quicklinks. We review these as quickly as possible.

I want to thank all of our patrons for their support and kind words since our closure in March, and reopening with changes. This year has been a difficult year for everyone and we are trying our best to allow access while keeping everyone as safe as we can. Thank you all!

Tina Walker is Director of Keene Memorial Library in Fremont.

