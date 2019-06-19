When thinking about today’s article, I realized that almost all of the things I write about are influenced in some way by the Friends of Keene Memorial Library. If you don’t know, the Friends of Keene Memorial Library (Friends) is a private, volunteer 501C3 setup to “inspire the community to fully utilize Keene Memorial Library facilities and resources, provide supplemental support, and encourage life-long learning.” That mission has an effect on almost all aspects of the library.
The Friends has a board and the Officers are Denise Kay (President), Gary Overfield (Treasurer), Mary Lou Carlson (Vice President), and Molly Grimes (Secretary). Also on the board are Janet Lowe (Past President), Meg Ronspies, Bruce Bartels, Laura Enos, Vicki Hunzeker, and Jennifer Swanson.
The Friends history includes the annual book sale that the Friends put on every year. This is usually the main source of income for the group and those funds go to support library events and programs. Today, they have expanded the book sale to include Dave’s Drive-Thru Liquor Store. Dave’s “Book Nook” is a drive-thru book donation opportunity for everyone and anyone. This sale has added a regular stream of income for the Friends and these funds have been used to bolster library programming, events, and activities. So thank you to the large group of folks that dedicate their time to the book sale sorting, weeding, and processing. It takes much dedication and sweat to make these opportunities happen.
In 2016, the Friends group, under the leadership of Janet Lowe, took the leading role in the library expansion project by volunteering to fundraise for the project, maintain the donations, and manage funding for the project through the Fremont Area Community Foundation. The library was able to secure a $2 million bond thanks to the vote of the community and the city is providing funding for the architect fees. All the other funding to reach the $10-12 million goal will be part of the fundraising efforts of the Friends.
I wanted to note that this organization is run by VOLUNTEERS. Everything these fine folks do for us, they do out of the goodness of their hearts and their love of literacy and libraries. If your child participates in the Summer Reading Program and gets prize books, the Friends sponsored those. If your teen comes to Tween Tech Time, the Friends sponsored the technology. If you enjoy Jerry Barlow’s performance in July during John C Fremont Days, the Friends sponsored that event. So if you see these fine folks, please thank them for all they do. This group deserves recognition and a big “THANK YOU”.
Just this week I was notified that the Friends of Keene Memorial Library won the American Library Association’s award for Outstanding Library Friends group. Library staff will receive the award later in June at the ALA conference in Washington, D.C. The Friends will receive a $1,000 check for their hard work and dedication.