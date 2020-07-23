Walz enjoys sports, friendships made at Bergan before graduation

At Bergan, which Walz called the best high school in Nebraska, she said she felt like she was part of a family.

“I say this because the atmosphere at Bergan is so caring and fun,” she said. “You know that you can talk to any teacher and they would help you with anything.”

After her graduation, Walz said she plans on attending South Dakota State University in Brookings to study nutrition and dietetics.

“I also plan on being on the swim team there,” she said. “I chose SDSU because right when I stepped on campus, I knew it was the right place for me.”

Koenig said he would miss Walz’s personality, which he said will make anyone she talks to smile.

“She was one of the students that attended Bergan since early elementary and you can see that shine through her achievement,” he said. “She was a high academic performer, achieved in extra curricular activities and brightened the school with her positive attitude. Emma was just one of those students that other people wanted to be around.”

Walz said she’ll take the lessons from Ryan Mlnarik, one of her teachers, as she goes forward. The math teacher would often start some classes with meaningful videos on how to be a good person and life in general.

“I learned a lot of math from Mr. Mlnarik, but the lessons he started class off with are the ones that will stick the most,” Walz said. “I learned how to always have a positive attitude toward whatever I’m doing and to never give up in life. I also learned that being a good person is the most important thing in life, it’s not about how much money you make, it’s about enjoying what you do.”

