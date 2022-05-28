Walz seeks task force creation to review school safety

Anger.

That was State Sen. Lynne Walz’s first reaction when learning about a school shooting in Texas that left 19 students and two teachers dead on Tuesday.

Walz, who is from Fremont, represents District 15 in the Nebraska Legislature and is the education committee’s chairwoman.

But long before she became a lawmaker, Walz was a full-time teacher for about five years and later was a substitute teacher.

She taught fourth and fifth grades in the Fremont Public School system. She first taught at North Side and then Bell Field elementary schools.

“I loved that fourth grade class,” she said.

Students murdered in the Texas shooting were fourth-graders.

Now, Walz is seeking the creation of a comprehensive School Safety Task Force in Nebraska.

Walz is asking Matt Blomstedt, commissioner of the Nebraska Department of Education, to create a task force to review current school safety, security and preparedness practices — and to identify impactful solutions — to make sure Nebraska’s schools stay safe.

More details continue to emerge about the shooting that occurred at Robb Elementary School in Uvalde, Texas, when 18-year-old Salvador Ramos fatally shot students and teachers.

Walz recalled her emotions when she heard the tragic news.

“I was very, very enraged when I heard about yet another shooting in our schools,” she told the Tribune.

She grieved along with families and was sad and began a course of action.

“It’s time to get to work and make sure we’re doing everything in our power to continue to keep our schools and students safe,” she said.

Walz convened with leaders from the state’s education community on Wednesday and Thursday to discuss strategies to address school safety issues.

“I think the most important thing with this task force is that we really want to unify our educational groups, educators, administrators, school organizations, parents, school boards,” Walz said. “We really just want to make sure that we’re united in being proactive and making sure that we’re putting every resource in schools that we can possibly put in and providing as much assistance to our schools as possible.”

Walz said she believes Nebraska has done a good job of acknowledging and providing mental health support in the schools.

She cited legislation passed regarding the Safe2Help Report Line, an anonymous reporting program that lets students and parents report concerns about safety and wellness at their schools.

“I know our schools are committed to making sure we are providing interventions for students in need,” Walz said. “They’ve also equipped their schools with infrastructure and personnel as security officers. We just want to make sure, again, we don’t stop the effort.”

The Associated Press reported Thursday that the teen gunman who slaughtered children and students in Texas entered the school by a door that apparently was unlocked. Ramos eventually was killed on the scene by a U.S. Border Patrol team.

In a prepared statement, Walz said Nebraska’s education community stands united in its support of and sympathy for the victims and families in Uvalde.

“Tragic events like those in Uvalde compel us to reinforce the need to be more united than ever,” Walz said, adding that in the coming weeks and months, Nebraska education leaders will ask tough questions, process gathered information, listen to experts and assist schools in doing everything they can to keep students safe.

Walz said every issue and idea are on the table for consideration, because while tragedies like the one in Texas can quickly become political and partisan, the safety of students is a moral imperative upon which everyone can agree.

Walz told the Tribune that she wants schools to be welcoming places where students can concentrate on their educations and do the best job they can while they are in school.

She said school shootings underscore the very real dangers of a culture in which gun violence has become too frequent.

“We are steadfastly committed to ending gun violence and to working with parents, policymakers and all concerned Nebraskans to advocate for and provide safe classrooms for every student and teacher,” Walz said in the news release.

Looking back many years ago when she taught, Walz didn’t need to think about an active shooter coming into her classroom.

“It wasn’t even something that I would have thought would happen in our schools,” she told the Tribune.

On Twitter, the Safe2Help Report Line says students can safely report any threats made to their school, bullying or abuse by calling 833-980-7233.

