WinItBack, Tea Party Patriots of Dodge County, will hold their regular meeting at 6:30 p.m. Thursday at Keene Memorial Library in Fremont.
Wednesday is the kick-off of the statewide petition drive to get a property tax reduction proposal on the ballot in 2020 as a constitutional amendment. State Sen. Lynne Walz will be speaking at the meeting to discuss this issue and other issues facing the Legislature this session.
The public is invited. For more information, call Doug Wittmann at 402-317-1270.