Warm weather could lower ice jam threat, updated flood report states

The National Weather Service in Omaha has released its updated flood outlook.
The update follows the 2020 Flood Outlook that took place in Fremont at Christensen Field earlier this month. This is the second follow-up to the initial meeting, as an earlier update was sent out by NWS on Feb. 13.
Thursday’s update largely resembles previous outlooks. There remains an above-normal flood risk for the spring due to elevated soil moisture and above-normal streamflows.
In between the two weeks that separated the reports, NWS observed generally dry weather in the area while temperatures have been below-normal on average.
The report mentioned both ice jams on the Elkhorn and Platte rivers this month, but said the threat of further jams will wane as warmer weather will help melt ice.
The portion of the Platte River running from Columbus to the Missouri River is listed under an above-normal flood risk. The NWS report said the coming warm weather should reduce the ice jam in the Fremont area, but that threat won’t be completely eliminated until all the ice has melted.
Mountain snowpack for the Platte River is trending above-normal, according to the report.
The report also noted a slightly above-normal risk for a portion of the Elkhorn River running from Neligh to the Platte River.
Ice remains on the river, specifically near Tilden. Warmer weather during the next several days should greatly diminish any ice jam threat, according to the report.
Rivers of concern include the Missouri River below Sioux City to Omaha, which has an increased risk of reaching flood stage, and below the Platte River, which has a high likelihood of experiencing minor flooding.
Other rivers of concern are:
- Big Blue River (below Surprise and above Beatrice)
- Wahoo Creek (below Sand Creek)
- Salt Creek (below Lincoln)
- Shell Creek
- North Fork Elkhorn River (near Pierce)
- Nishnabotna River (west and east)
Current frost depths are normal across the region, ranging from 4 to 10 inches across the area.
Dry weather is expected to dominate the area as temperatures are expected to be above normal and precipitation will likely remain in Missouri during the next week.
The final update for the Spring Flood Outlook will be released on March 12.