Warm weather could lower ice jam threat, updated flood report states

The National Weather Service in Omaha has released its updated flood outlook.

The update follows the 2020 Flood Outlook that took place in Fremont at Christensen Field earlier this month. This is the second follow-up to the initial meeting, as an earlier update was sent out by NWS on Feb. 13.

Thursday’s update largely resembles previous outlooks. There remains an above-normal flood risk for the spring due to elevated soil moisture and above-normal streamflows.

In between the two weeks that separated the reports, NWS observed generally dry weather in the area while temperatures have been below-normal on average.

The report mentioned both ice jams on the Elkhorn and Platte rivers this month, but said the threat of further jams will wane as warmer weather will help melt ice.

The portion of the Platte River running from Columbus to the Missouri River is listed under an above-normal flood risk. The NWS report said the coming warm weather should reduce the ice jam in the Fremont area, but that threat won’t be completely eliminated until all the ice has melted.

Mountain snowpack for the Platte River is trending above-normal, according to the report.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 877-648-6397 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}