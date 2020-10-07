Washington County Fair adds new varieties of trees with grant funding

Many of the trees were planted in the large area used for parking during the fair, Smith said.

“There have been trees planted there in the past, and some of them didn’t survive,” he said. “So we had some that we wanted to replace and some additional areas that we could plant some trees.”

Additionally, Smith said the project was important as the fairgrounds are not just used for the county fair, which is just two weeks out of the year.

“The rest of the time, it’s really kind of a big park that is used for weddings and car shows and those types of events, so we try to maintain kind of a park-like feel to it,” he said. “And trees are always a part of that in providing shade and things. It just helps with kind of the beautification of the fairgrounds.”

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Free Trees for Fall Planting allows its high-quality trees to be planted between Sept. 1 and Nov. 15. It prioritizes tree planting in high-impact areas, including along streets and in neighborhoods of high need.

Smith said applying for the grant was a simple process as he worked with Kendall Weyers, sustainable communities coordinator for NFS.