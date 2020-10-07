Washington County Fair adds new varieties of trees with grant funding

With the help of a grant from the Nebraska Statewide Arboretum, the Washington County Fairgrounds got a little greener as 10 new trees were planted.
“We planted them as replacements for some that we had just lost due to the flooding and just kind of what has happened in the environment over the last couple of years,” Washington County Fair Board President Jason Cloudt said. “So we did kind of a tree replacement program with the funds that we got from that state grant.”
The trees were provided by the program Free Trees for Fall Planting, an effort between the NSA and Nebraska Forest Service. The program is supported by the NSA’s Trees of Nebraska Towns Initiative, funded by the Nebraska Environmental Trust.
Two days after receiving the trees on Sept. 26, Brian Smith, buildings and grounds manager, planted the trees at the fairgrounds in Arlington with the help of associate board members Cord Scheer and Shane Hoer.
“We’re very happy with the trees that we got through the grant, they’re really nice trees,” Smith said. “They’re a nice variety, so we don’t have just a single type of tree throughout the grounds.”
Smith, who has been with the fair since March, said he heard about the grant program last summer and filled out an application to submit on July 13.
Many of the trees were planted in the large area used for parking during the fair, Smith said.
“There have been trees planted there in the past, and some of them didn’t survive,” he said. “So we had some that we wanted to replace and some additional areas that we could plant some trees.”
Additionally, Smith said the project was important as the fairgrounds are not just used for the county fair, which is just two weeks out of the year.
“The rest of the time, it’s really kind of a big park that is used for weddings and car shows and those types of events, so we try to maintain kind of a park-like feel to it,” he said. “And trees are always a part of that in providing shade and things. It just helps with kind of the beautification of the fairgrounds.”
Free Trees for Fall Planting allows its high-quality trees to be planted between Sept. 1 and Nov. 15. It prioritizes tree planting in high-impact areas, including along streets and in neighborhoods of high need.
Smith said applying for the grant was a simple process as he worked with Kendall Weyers, sustainable communities coordinator for NFS.
“Part of the grant process is to describe the area that it’s going to be in so they make sure that they get the right kind of trees,” he said. “If it’s going to be all bright and sun, they don’t want trees that won’t shade those kinds of things.”
After the fair was notified it had been selected for the grant on Aug. 11, arrangements were made in early September for the delivery.
According to Smith, the fair was sent a variety of trees, including triumph elm, chinkapin oak, heritage oak, ironwood, northern catalpa and American sycamore.
“They seem to be doing really well, and the biggest thing I’m happy with is just the nice variety so that as you’re here in the fairgrounds, we don’t just have all one type,” he said. “With maples, if everybody plants all the same kinds of trees, you get disease problems, etc.”
Along with the tree planting project, Smith said the fair is still hard at work on making changes in the aftermath of the 2019 flooding.
“We always have projects going on as the fair board pulls the plans together, approves the funding for them,” he said. “And so we always have projects of some kind going on, whether it’s building repairs and upgrades, trees, etc.”
Cloudt said he was happy to see the new trees put into place as the fair rebuilds from the flooding, as well as the COVID-19 pandemic.
“They’re a variety of trees that are going to give us a little different look as they mature and grow up so to just help our fairgrounds be shaded and a better place for future years to come,” he said. “We’re super excited about having that opportunity.”
Smith said he “couldn’t be happier” with the fairgrounds’ new trees.
“We’re very pleased that the grant was available and that they chose our program,” he said, “and we look forward to the trees enhancing the look of the fairgrounds.”
