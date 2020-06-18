Washington County Fair cancels concert, postpones derby

“Those are very unlikely to happen, but outside events like our tractor pull, things that can be spread out like the barbecue contest, our church service on Sunday, those are things we can social distance and with continued watching the health department’s recommendations and working with them, we think that we’re going to be able to get those events to go on.”

Cloudt said other events like the rodeo, mud volleyball and open class exhibits are still planned to take place.

“We’re fortunate that we’re able to be outside, and we have a plethora of land there that we can spread out,” he said. “Our volleyball pits are kind of there, but we can use every other one. Our barbecue contest, we can put space between people and let people in in shifts to keep our crowd restrictions at the levels that are stated.”

In talks with the Nebraska Extension Office, Cloudt said 4-H events will continue as planned.

“We wanted the kids who have projects and animals that they’re working with to be able to work on those, knowing that they can bring them to the fair and do a show-and-go for the animals, meaning they’ll come and go that day,” he said. “The static exhibits will be spread out over multiple days bringing them so that people can socially distance.”