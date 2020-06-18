Washington County Fair cancels concert, postpones derby

Although the Washington County Fair is still scheduled to take place next month, it will go without its biggest events.
The fair’s concert on its first day, July 24, has been canceled, while the demolition derby on its last day, July 29, has been postponed, Washington County Fair Board President Jason Cloudt said.
“Our biggest events, our largest crowds are just not going to work,” he said. “In working with the Three Rivers Public Health Department, the emergency management, people from the governor’s office, we decided we just can’t handle that large of a crowd and socially distance and be safe.”
The concert was set to have Granger Smith and Logan Mize perform. Refunds will be given to those who purchased concert tickets in advance.
The demo derby, which brings together dozens of competitors each year, will be held off until a later date.
“If we are to a point where enough folks feel comfortable and the social distancing for outside events is to a place where we can have a crowd, we would like to have that demo this fall,” Cloudt said. “We have a few dates that we’re working with the officials on, but we don’t have anything concrete there yet.”
Other inside events such as the pancake feed and wine tasting have also been canceled, Cloudt said.
“Those are very unlikely to happen, but outside events like our tractor pull, things that can be spread out like the barbecue contest, our church service on Sunday, those are things we can social distance and with continued watching the health department’s recommendations and working with them, we think that we’re going to be able to get those events to go on.”
Cloudt said other events like the rodeo, mud volleyball and open class exhibits are still planned to take place.
“We’re fortunate that we’re able to be outside, and we have a plethora of land there that we can spread out,” he said. “Our volleyball pits are kind of there, but we can use every other one. Our barbecue contest, we can put space between people and let people in in shifts to keep our crowd restrictions at the levels that are stated.”
In talks with the Nebraska Extension Office, Cloudt said 4-H events will continue as planned.
“We wanted the kids who have projects and animals that they’re working with to be able to work on those, knowing that they can bring them to the fair and do a show-and-go for the animals, meaning they’ll come and go that day,” he said. “The static exhibits will be spread out over multiple days bringing them so that people can socially distance.”
In both recovering from last year’s flood and having to hold fair board meetings on Zoom or the phone, Cloudt said he wasn’t sure initially what would happen with the fair.
“We weren’t overly optimistic and we certainly didn’t want to try to forecast what the summer would look like,” he said. “I think we all remained hopeful that we could have a safe gathering for the kids and for the people in the community, but really up until the last two weeks, we really wanted to stay on the sidelines and keep analyzing where things were at.”
The board is also putting together a committee to make sure the fair still follows guidelines and has also sought legal advice in making its decisions.
“It is still a work in progress,” Cloudt said. “We don’t have all the answers right now, but we know we have enough to say that those kinds of events will get put together.”
Cloudt said the fair will prioritize keeping everyone’s safety in mind as plans move forward.
“We’re going to do everything we can to be safe,” he said, “but we also know that we’re in uncharted times here, and that is important to us, to not have folks feel obligated or to be someplace where they’re not comfortable.”
