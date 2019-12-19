Students at Washington Elementary School got a special visit from the big man in red Wednesday morning.
Santa, along with business partners of the school, went room to room and gave Christmas bags to students from preschool to fifth grade.
“It’s just a way to bring smiles for the kids and just for them to know that getting a gift feels good and it’s something that all kids should experience,” Washington Elementary Principal Diane Stevens said.
The presents were made possible from the contributions of Don Peterson and Associates, Raising Cane’s, Christensen Lumber and First National Bank.
“Throughout the year, business partners do things for and with our school, and then we try to do things for them as well,” Stevens said. “So annually, the business partners get together and talk with me about some things that the kids might need and then they pull together and provide these beautiful little gift bags for the kids to take home.”
The kids received a gift bag with a ruler, set of markers, coloring book, a bag of candy and a kids lunch combo from Raising Cane’s. Staff members were also given gifts of a lanyard, chapstick, bag of candy and a meal combo from Raising Cane’s.
“It varies from year to year,” Stevens said. “Sometimes they give gloves or hats or coloring books or candy and things like that. It’s just a little treat for the kids.”
Becky Lowry, administrative assistant at First National Bank, has helped organize the event for the last few years.
Lowry said the business partners first meet with the school to see what items are needed the most by kids. After she places the order, Don Peterson bags all the candy and First National Bank stuffs the bags to deliver.
“I also work with the other business partners and we share the expense,” Lowry said. “It’s a great opportunity to see the kids and give them something small for Christmas.”
Nik Beninato, an agent at Don Peterson, helped organize the agency’s efforts. He said his favorite part about participating over the last several years has been seeing the kids’ faces.
“We’re just glad to have Washington Elementary as a business partner and as a community partner,” Beninato said.
Lowry said she loves getting to see the kids react to the bags and thanking Santa and the others.
“I think this year, it was especially important for them because of the flood,” she said. “A lot of these kids have had a really hard year, so I think this was exceptionally important this year.”
Stevens said Washington Elementary was thankful for its business partners, who have helped out the kids in times of need, including right after the flooding last March.
“I know it means a lot to the kids,” she said. “We do have some kids that won’t get presents, so this is a nice little way for them to know that people care about them and want them to have a good Christmas.”