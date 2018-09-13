A household hazardous waste collection will take place from 10:30-11:30 a.m. Saturday in the parking lot at Fifth and Elm streets in Uehling.
The free collection is open to residents of Washington, Burt, Cuming, Dodge, Thurston and Dakota counties.
Paint, pesticides, herbicides, oil, cleaning chemicals, yard chemicals, anti-freeze, fluorescent bulbs and car batteries will be accepted.
The collection is being funded through a grant from the Nebraska Department of Environmental Quality. For more information, contact Kent Neumann at 402-685-4020 or email office@nlhrcd.org.