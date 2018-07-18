A pair of Fremont entities have received grant money from the Nebraska Department of Environmental Quality (NDEQ) to fund waste reduction and recycling initiatives.
Keep Fremont Beautiful was awarded $32,144 to help fund a household hazardous waste event in town. And Horizon Biofuels Inc. received $170,000 to help cover 50 percent of the cost of industrial wood shredding equipment that will help shred mixed wood waste, such as pallets, crates or construction waste, which contain metal and other contaminants.
“The shredded wood will be used to create renewable energy products and divert wood waste from the landfill,” information provided by NDEQ says.
The grant awards were part of $1.9 million of awards given out to 32 recipients across the state.
The money is part of the “Waste Reduction and Recycling Incentive Grant Fund,” which is generated by a fee on solid waste disposed of in landfills, an annual retail business sales fee, and a fee assessed on the sale of new tires for motor vehicles.
The grant money for Keep Fremont Beautiful will go toward the group’s annual household hazardous waste event, which is currently set for Oct. 13. That event provides area residents with a location where they can dispose of things that aren’t supposed to go into the trash.
“They usually have 400 to 500 cars that come through, so it serves a lot of people,” said Keep Fremont Beautiful’s Executive Director Leila Hybl.
She added that the grant money helps Keep Fremont Beautiful put its educational efforts into action.
“We are an education organization, and it’s great to be able to incorporate action into the information we provide,” Hybl said.
“While we do provide educational information on how to properly dispose of waste, if we are not going to hold a household hazardous waste event, that information is almost worthless because what are people going to do with it?”
Horizon Biofuels was not immediately available for comment.