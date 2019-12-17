The Fremont Wastewater Treatment Plant received awards for safety and excellence during an annual statewide conference last month.
The plant was awarded the Gold Safety Award at the 2019 Nebraska Water Works Association Annual Conference in Kearney on Nov. 7.
“This just means a lot, because it shows how important a safety program is for the city of Fremont and the wastewater plant and all the employees that are involved,” said Keith Kontor, superintendent of the Fremont Wastewater Treatment Plant.
Kontor, who attended the banquet with Scott Seelhoff and Dylan Riecken, said the Fremont plant won the Silver Safety Award last year.
“It’s a pretty meaningful banquet,” Kontor said. “It gives you time to correspond with different water and wastewater operators.”
Kontor said every week, the plant holds a toolbox talk on different topics of safety including ladders, defensive driving, lockout-tagout and picking up items properly.
“So we’ve got a pretty good safety program,” he said. “I think the big thing is that it just shows how the employees are conscientious about working safely and doing things safely.”
The plant also won the Scott Wilbert Outstanding Facility Award, which recognizes ideal maintenance and operations of plants throughout the state.
“That just shows that all the employees there are very dedicated to the work that they do to keep the plant operating efficiently and meeting all the state and EPA requirements,” he said.
The award is named after Scott Wilber, a wastewater facility operator from Omaha. The Fremont Wastewater Treatment Plant has received the award for about 15 years, Kontor said.
“It’s presented to not just one, but many different wastewater facilities throughout the state,” he said. “There’s a committee that goes around and tours each facility.”
Kontor said he was proud of the work that has been done at the Fremont Wastewater Treatment Plant to receive the two awards last month.
“We’ve got some pretty dedicated employees that really take pride in the work that they do to operate and maintain the plant to the highest level,” he said.