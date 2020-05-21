You are the owner of this article.
WATCH: Fire at 145 S. Somers Ave. engulfs fifth-wheel camper
The Fremont Fire Department responded to a fire on Thursday afternoon at 145 S. Somers Ave.

The fire totally engulfed a 25-foot-long fifth-wheel camper, lawn equipment and a small portion of a home, according to Captain Jamie Meyer.

“When we got on the scene, there was a fifth-wheel camper close to the house that was totally involved in fire,” Meyer said. “Just a minimal portion of that was not burning.”

Meyer said less than 10 percent of the house was affected by the fire. He said the fire burned through some siding on the north side of the home and made its way into the attic of the home, but didn’t spread any further.

One person was exiting the home when the fire department arrived on scene at around 12:40 p.m.

Meyer said a state fire marshal was examining the fire to determine the cause. He said the result would likely be electrical-related.

