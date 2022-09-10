WATCH NOW: A-Plus Tree Service, Inc. has cutting-edge technology

It’s an interesting process to watch.

The huge grapple saw crane is driven into place. The machinery grabs a tree limb many feet in the air and then cuts it.

Next, the human-directed crane lowers the limb to the ground.

“We specialize in big, difficult tree removals using our grapple saw crane,” said Brandon Bogus, owner and president of A-Plus Tree Service, Inc.

One of the biggest trees they’ve removed had a 6-foot diameter trunk.

Some of the tallest trees have been 120 feet tall cottonwoods.

For more than 30 years, the local, family owned business has served clients by trimming and removing trees and shrubs.

The business began with Bogus’s dad Mark.

Originally from Ashland, Mark Bogus worked for Bloom Tree Service, a subcontractor for OPPD, trimming trees around power lines for eight years.

After a layoff from that company, he went to work for Wright Tree Service in Colorado for six months.

He returned to Nebraska in 1988, lived in Fremont with a sister and put a tree-trimming services ad in the newspaper.

Bogus also returned to work for Bloom Tree Service in Omaha.

“I worked there almost two more years and I was trimming trees in Fremont,” he said.

When he faced another layoff, Bogus told his wife, Cindy, that he was going to try to make it as a tree trimmer on his own. She encouraged him to do it.

Thus, he started his business around 1990-91.

Brandon took over the business in 2020 as owner and president. Brandon’s wife, Ania, works at the business along with his parents.

The company is equipped to take down huge trees.

Using the crane, workers take a tree apart and then feed limbs into a wood chipper machine. The wood is cut into chips, which the company gives away. For example, a Boy Scout camp uses the chips for trails.

As for the tree stump, they work to cut it as low to the ground as they can, usually about 3 inches off the ground. They contract out the stump grinding.

The business serves people in about a 50-mile radius.

“Most people call and we go look at the job and we give them a price,” Mark Bogus said.

Bogus isn’t deterred by huge trees.

“I’ve been doing it so long, it’s more of a challenge,” Mark Bogus said. “I love what I do. That’s why I’m still working for my son.”

Bogus stresses their excellent work.

“We do a quality job no matter what,” Mark Bogus said. “We like to do the job like we would want it done for ourselves. We’re very particular. We always do a good cleanup, too.”

He noted that they’re safe in how they take down trees.

Workers have communication devices on their helmets so they can talk to each other.

The grapple saw crane is the safest way to remove a tree, because it can be taken down without a worker in the tree.

Mark Bogus stressed the company’s reliability.

“We are dependable,” he said. “I’ve been around 30 years and if there’s a storm in town, we try to help the people out, right away, as soon as we can. They can depend on us to show up.”

People may wonder when it’s time to take down a tree.

“There will be some type of damage to the tree, whether it’s lost a bunch of big limbs in a storm or tree could be dying and a tree could be decayed and need to be removed,” he said.

Sometimes, tree roots could be pushing on the foundation of a house.

“If the tree is too close to the house and you start getting cracks in your foundation that’s probably the reason,” he said.

People also may take down a tree, because its roots keep getting into their sewer system.

Bogus said the company tries not to take down a tree that’s healthy.

“We’re tree lovers, not just tree cutters,” Bogus said.

His son agrees.

Besides tree removal, they also specialize in pruning.

“We want to take care of a tree for life,” Brandon Bogus said. “Removal is always a last resort. It’s not something we suggest unless we see a tree being a major hazard to people.”

A-Plus Trees has two certified arborists with another worker going to arborist school, Brandon said.

Customer service is important.

Bogus said they work to establish a continuing relationship with clients.

“With us, you get a whole tree care experience,” he said. “It’s not just a transactional thing, between business and customer. There’s more to it than that. You get a connection between people.”

The company has a good track record.

“Our reputation and the reviews online and the work that we do speak for themselves,” he said. “People know if they hire us, we are going to do what we say we’re going to do and if we make a mistake, we fix it. We make it right.”

The company also makes sure it stays current.

“We are staying up to date on the latest techniques, safety protocols and equipment and technology,” Brandon Bogus said. “We network with arborists and companies, not just around here, but around the country.”

Looking to the future, Bogus plans to keep providing good tree services to customers.