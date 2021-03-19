WATCH NOW: After two years of delays, Valley O.NE Marathon to feature elite runners

The idea for the Valley O.NE Marathon, Will Lindgren said, was during training runs in the area with his partner, Linda Kunasek, in 2016.
“We lived between the Platte and the Elkhorn rivers over in the Valley/Waterloo area and trained there daily and said, ‘You know, this is about as flat as anything we’ve ever seen,’” he said. “So the wheels started turning.”
On April 24, the Valley O.NE Marathon will bring together athletes from more than 30 states to what organizers are calling the world’s flattest course.
The run will feature a two-course loop going south of Valley for marathoners and a single loop for half-marathoners. Registration, which closes after April 3, is currently $135 for the marathon, while the half-marathon is $100.
Packet pickup will take place from noon to 7 p.m. April 3 at the Valley Veterans Club at 111 E. Front St. The marathon will start around 6:32 a.m., while the half-marathon will start around 6:37 a.m.
“I’ve been putting on races since 1983 and I’ve been involved on a local, a regional, a national, an international level,” Lindgren said. “And over the last 40 years, I’ve never had an event that has me so excited and just willing to present our version of excellence in racing to American athletes.”
Lindgren, who lives in Wahoo, has an extensive history with running, having worked as a regional coordinator for the USA Track and Field’s Women’s Long Distance Running Committee for a decade.
In his role, Lindgren held women’s Olympic trials marathons and oversaw the committee’s national championship races. In the meantime, he and Kunasek gained international experience with the American team.
“I took the World Championships team to Rio De Janeiro. We’ve taken teams to Japan, to Mexico,” Lindgren said. “So our involvement with American athletes has really been the genesis of this initiative.”
After moving to Nebraska in 2001, Lindgren started the USATF Long-Distance Running Association in Nebraska, or Team Nebraska, which became one of the top USATF elite development clubs in the country. He formed the Nebraska Run Guru Elite Club in 2013.
After considering the possibility of a marathon in Valley, Lindgren had David Katz, a world-renown course measurer from New York, analyzed the area and discovered it was flatter than courses in Berlin, London and Rotterdam, Netherlands.
“Based on our own experiences, we realized we had something very unique and a product to offer as far as our maximum elevation gain on our course is only 32 feet,” Lindgren said. “And to put that in perspective, that allows us to claim we have the world’s flattest completely closed road marathon.”
From his career in the running field, Lindgren said he thought athletes in the United States, as well as Nebraska, were ready for a new type of race.
“There’s a lot of runs, there’s a lot of marathons, there’s a lot of races, there’s a lot of fundraisers,” he said. “We wanted to take this event back to the origins of the sport and have a truly competitive race.”
Lindgren said the race’s team has help from the Omaha Sports Commission, as well as Jim Estes of Colorado Springs, who is working as the elite athlete coordinator.
“He and I also took teams to Japan and around the world, so we have a long working history,” he said. “I like to tell people that I’ve gotten the old band back together.”
The run was originally called the Valley 7 Lakes Marathon and was set to take place in the spring of 2019.
“But the flood, it completely wiped out our course in ‘19, and then of course last year, we had to go virtual at kind of the last minute,” he said. “And so we’re hoping third time’s the charm and there is no plague of locusts.”
Although 375 runners finished the virtual race, Lindgren said his dreams are finally coming true this year as the name was changed to the Valley O.NE Marathon.
The Valley marathon will have 27 invited athletes participating, including many male runners under the 2:20 times and women under the Olympic trials qualifying standard of 2:40.
“This has created a buzz,” he said. “It’s literally lightning in a bottle, if you ask me.”
One of the seven invited athletes from HOKA NAZ Elite in Arizona in the half-marathon is Rory Linkletter, a Canadian-born long-distance runner who ran a half-marathon in 1:01:44 last year.
“We are actually having special timing stations set up at 15k and 20k to capture him as he goes through those measure points,” Lindgren said. “He’s going for Canadian national records through 15 and 20 on his way to the half-marathon.”
Additionally, Lindgren said the half-marathon will feature a dozen athletes in the same time frame as Linkletter, including one runner with a personal best of an hour flat.
“We’re talking about like each mile under 4:45 pace,” he said. “So the allure of our event is drawing that caliber of athlete.”
With the COVID-19 pandemic pushing many races in areas like Dallas and Boston to the fall, Lindgren said the Valley O.NE Marathon is one of the few options available this time of year.
“A lot of these athletes are using our half-marathon as a final tune-up race for their Olympic marathon effort,” he said. “So a lot of people that are going to be on the start line in Valley are also going to be on the start line in Tokyo.”
For participants in the race, Lindgren said both the marathon and half-marathon will have a five-hour time limit for runners.
“So if it takes you 23 minutes a mile to walk a half-marathon, you’re still more than welcome to join us,” he said. “But for the full marathon, we do have that time standard.”
Typically for runs with both marathons and half-marathons, Lindgren said he’s seen around 75-85% of participants opt for the half-marathon.
“The marathon, it hasn’t really lost its luster to serious athletes, but to the bucket-listers, I think the allure is starting to dim somewhat,” he said. “But what’s remarkable about this run is we have a nearly 50-50 split in our participants between the full and the half.”
Along with the marathon and half-marathon, the run will also feature a USA Paralympic Marathon Selection Race at 6:30 a.m.
During the packet pickup, a free children’s run will start at 6:15 p.m. with check-in 15 minutes prior. Kids ages 3-6 will compete in a 40-meter run, while those ages 7-18 can choose between 400 meters, 800 meters and 1,500 meters.
“Nebraska Run Guru puts on eight races a year locally, and in all of them, we offer free entry to all the kids, high school and younger,” Lindgren said. “We’re just always trying to give them something to do besides sit in front of a screen.”
In providing an alternative to runs in Lincoln and Omaha, Lindgren said he’s hoping to draw more attention to the area.
“I’ve always tried to showcase that eastern Nebraska can be a great place for American athletes to look to if they’re looking for a quality, managed event that allows them to run to their potential,” he said.
Looking to the future, Lindgren said he’s hoping to have the run annually as a must-do for American athletes.
“They’re excited to come and run to their potential because that’s what we’ve offered them, is this course where they can come out and not have to run on sidewalks or trails called sidewalks or jump curbs,” he said. “We’re just wide-open country roads, pancake-flat.”