WATCH NOW: After two years of delays, Valley O.NE Marathon to feature elite runners

From his career in the running field, Lindgren said he thought athletes in the United States, as well as Nebraska, were ready for a new type of race.

“There’s a lot of runs, there’s a lot of marathons, there’s a lot of races, there’s a lot of fundraisers,” he said. “We wanted to take this event back to the origins of the sport and have a truly competitive race.”

Lindgren said the race’s team has help from the Omaha Sports Commission, as well as Jim Estes of Colorado Springs, who is working as the elite athlete coordinator.

“He and I also took teams to Japan and around the world, so we have a long working history,” he said. “I like to tell people that I’ve gotten the old band back together.”

The run was originally called the Valley 7 Lakes Marathon and was set to take place in the spring of 2019.

“But the flood, it completely wiped out our course in ‘19, and then of course last year, we had to go virtual at kind of the last minute,” he said. “And so we’re hoping third time’s the charm and there is no plague of locusts.”

Although 375 runners finished the virtual race, Lindgren said his dreams are finally coming true this year as the name was changed to the Valley O.NE Marathon.

