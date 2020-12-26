WATCH NOW: Archbishop Bergan, Fremont High take top awards in state one-act competition

“Knowing that nothing is really guaranteed and things are always kind of tentative, it’s difficult to put your full effort into something you know that you might not get to perform or you might not get to go to state,” she said. “You have to find that internal motivation of, ‘I still want to be better, I still want to do the best show that we can.’”

As FHS went to more competitions, Engel said the cast and crew started to form a stronger bond.

“It’s hard to put it into words, but it’s just that gut feeling that everything is going right and everything’s kind of clicking into place,” she said. “And I could tell that everyone wanted to go to state as much as everybody else.”

In her honor as an actress, Engel said she was thankful for the accomplishment.

“It really didn’t hit that it was my senior show until after all the fanfare was over, and I just worked so hard to make Annie my own character, but also stay true to who she was as a person,” she said.

As FHS hadn’t been to state since 2004, Woods said she was honored to be a part of the production that finally made it.

“Since we haven’t gone in so long, I felt very special for being able to go while I’m at high school,” she said.