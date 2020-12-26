WATCH NOW: Archbishop Bergan, Fremont High take top awards in state one-act competition

When Fremont High School senior Shannon Engel found out she had won Most Outstanding Female Performer for the state one-act competition in the school’s class, she said it took her a while to register what had happened.
“I didn’t even see my name, I just saw our school mascot, and everyone just started cheering,” she said. “It was like the loudest roar.”
Both FHS and Archbishop Bergan Catholic School received high honors at the Nebraska School Activities Association’s State Play Production Championships in Norfolk Dec. 9-11.
Bergan’s production of “Proof” resulted in a runner-up award in Class C1, while junior Grant Gibson won Most Outstanding Male Performer. FHS’s production of “The Miracle Worker” placed third in Class A.
Additionally, North Bend Central placed sixth in Class B for its production of “Alice in Wonderland.”
“I only wish our kids could have gotten that recognition of going up on stage in front of a packed house at the Johnny Carson Theater to get their medals, but I don’t think any of us would trade it,” said Chris Kabes, director of “Proof.” “We were so blessed to be able to have a season and make it through with everyone healthy, and our memories will be just as special.”
Kabes said Gibson’s win was a continuation of his work throughout the season, but on a much larger scale.
“He’s a great kid who took on a challenging role, and won that award at every meet that offered it,” he said. “But bringing home the award from state was on another level.”
Senior Angelee Rump, who played the main role of Catherine in “Proof,” said although the COVID-19 restrictions made it harder to grow, as they couldn’t view other performances, she was proud of the school’s work.
“I think going into it, we really did have a feeling that if we were going to make it to state, this was going to be the show to do it,” she said. “Like, all season, we had that feeling, that it was going to be something special.”
Even though the performance was just in front of judges and a few audience members, Rump said she was excited to perform at state. As the awards ceremony didn’t take place in person, the school learned its placement on the way home.
“We were all on the bus, and we were kind of all huddled together, listening to the Zoom call from our coach’s phone,” rump said. “And when they said that we got first, it was just like a lot of screaming and hugging, and we were so excited. It was a great experience. It was so fun.”
Caitie Hays, director of “The Miracle Worker,” said she was happy to see the students “freaking out” over getting third place.
“We had talked a lot ahead of time about how special it was that we even got to go,” she said. “And so I think finding out we were third, that was pretty cool.”
Engel, who has done theater from a young age, has been involved with every play production at FHS since her freshman year. In performing as Ann Sullivan, Helen Keller’s teacher, she said she had to channel a lot of energy.
“To me, it’s just as much about Annie as it is about Helen, and it’s about her journey of finding how to love again and her growth as a teacher and just finding that friendship and that connection with Helen,” Engel said. “And that’s how they are able to learn the language together and how that miracle kind of happens.”
Sophomore Ava Woods, who played Keller, said this year’s restrictions had an impact on how the school’s own performances went.
“I definitely realized that seeing other one-acts perform last year was a lot more important than I gave it credit for, because we did not get that this year,” she said. “And so seeing other one-acts perform really helps you think about what you’re doing with your character more, and just seeing how other people portray their own characters helps you.”
Engel also said the pandemic made the performers unsure as to whether or not their next performance would be their last.
“Knowing that nothing is really guaranteed and things are always kind of tentative, it’s difficult to put your full effort into something you know that you might not get to perform or you might not get to go to state,” she said. “You have to find that internal motivation of, ‘I still want to be better, I still want to do the best show that we can.’”
As FHS went to more competitions, Engel said the cast and crew started to form a stronger bond.
“It’s hard to put it into words, but it’s just that gut feeling that everything is going right and everything’s kind of clicking into place,” she said. “And I could tell that everyone wanted to go to state as much as everybody else.”
In her honor as an actress, Engel said she was thankful for the accomplishment.
“It really didn’t hit that it was my senior show until after all the fanfare was over, and I just worked so hard to make Annie my own character, but also stay true to who she was as a person,” she said.
As FHS hadn’t been to state since 2004, Woods said she was honored to be a part of the production that finally made it.
“Since we haven’t gone in so long, I felt very special for being able to go while I’m at high school,” she said.
As she prepares for her last semester at FHS, Engel said she’s glad to leave on a high note and was thankful for everyone’s hard work in the play.
“I think that this third place feels like a championship in its own way,” she said. “Even though it’s third, it is our own championship that we made this show succeed, and we took this show and made something special out of it.”
Kabes said he was proud of all of his actors and their outstanding performances, calling it a “dream come true” for them.
“A few of our judges this season commented that performing a show with only four cast members was risky because there’s no way to hide any weaknesses; it’s all out there in the open for everyone to see,” he said. “So to have them all not only handle a show like that, but to be recognized as outstanding individuals was pretty special.”
While she knows the Fremont Public Schools District is always supportive of the arts, Hays said was extremely glad to see everyone reach out in support of the school’s theater program.
“So we’re really grateful for all of that support, and I guess it’s just up from here,” she said. “This is the new bar, and so now, we’ve got even further to go.”