WATCH NOW: Area breast cancer survivor encourages women to get mammograms

Editor’s note: In honor of October being National Breast Cancer Awareness Month, The Fremont Tribune is publishing a series, “Think Pink” that shares a story every week of community members who battled or are currently battling breast cancer. The Tribune’s masthead is also pink on these days instead of its normal black to commemorate the month.

Theresa Swanson remembers the moment she learned she had breast cancer.

“I just drew a blank,” the North Bend woman said. “I fought hard not to cry.”

She then moved ahead with determination to fight the cancer.

Swanson has progressed through treatments and remains on medication.

She recalls how her journey began.

Last fall, she had a mammogram. Swanson then got a call from her doctor’s office saying a spot had been found and she needed to come in for a more thorough mammogram.

A biopsy followed.

She got another call from her doctor’s office.

“They told me it was cancer,” she said.

Swanson shared the news with family members.

“I only cried when I called to let my daughter (Tonya) know, but when I called to let my four brothers know, I didn’t cry. I just explained to them that I was going to do what I needed to do to get it taken care of,” Swanson said.

That was in November 2020.

In January, she had a lumpectomy and Swanson said lymph nodes were removed to make sure she didn’t have cancer in them.

Swanson had chemotherapy and radiation.

“I got really tired during the therapies,” she said.

She had 16 sessions of radiation.

“I wound up with radiation burns, which took 2 ½ weeks to heal,” she said.

Swanson is having Herceptin treatments now. She receives the medication through a port in her chest. She has treatments once every three weeks, which she anticipates will conclude in February 2022.

“I get fatigued easily with the Herceptin treatments,” she noted.

She’s been off work.

“The doctors don’t want me overexerting myself, because of how fatigued I can get,” she said.

Her prognosis appears to be good.

“They’re saying they got it all,” Swanson, now 52, said. “I should be good, hopefully, after my Herceptin treatments.”

After those treatments, Swanson said she’ll take estrogen for five years.

She recalls the difficult times during her cancer journey.

For one, she said others don’t always understand her situation and the stress it can cause.

“I have people I can talk to, but I’m not one to open up to a group,” she said.

She’s a private person.

“I just keep to myself and don’t say things that I should open up about,” she said, adding, “I’m not good about asking for help.”

The financial part has been difficult — making doctor’s, house and car payments, she said.

But Swanson points out the good that has come from her situation.

“Me and my friends have become closer and actually communicate more with each other,” she said.

Swanson looks toward the future.

“I’m going to have a new grandbaby on the third of November,” she said. “My granddaughter’s birthday is the third of October so they’ll be exactly a year and a month apart.”

Looking back, she has a little advice for others.

“My surgeon explained in full detail, the procedures you could choose from and I don’t know if all surgeons do that,” she said. “Just make sure to ask what stage you’re in. I was a 1A.”

By definition, Stage 1 cancer is an early stage of cancer.

“The thing that helped me the most was the communication between my doctors and me – how we can sit down and discuss procedures and what’s happening in life, like any of my stressors,” she said.

She encourages women to do something else:

“Make sure you do your mammograms,” she said, “because otherwise this probably never would have been caught on me.”

The American Cancer Society lists ages when women with average and high risk of breast cancer should get mammograms. The information can be found at https://www.cancer.org/healthy/find-cancer-early/american-cancer-society-guidelines-for-the-early-detection-of-cancer.html.

