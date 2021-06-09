WATCH NOW: Arlington plans Rumble in the Dirt Championship Tractor Pull

It’s a different kind of rumble.

Yet the question is the same:

“Are you ready to rumble?”

Instead of a wrestling match, area residents are invited to the Frontier Cooperative Rumble in the Dirt Championship Tractor Pull.

The event starts at 6:30 p.m. June 19 at the Washington County Fairgrounds in Arlington. Gates open at 5:30 p.m. and pits are open to the public.

Cost is $15 for adults and $5 for children ages 5-12. Proceeds benefit Arlington Youth Sports (AYS) and the Arlington Future Farmers of America (FFA) Chapter.

“It is a really good show,” said Tom Vogt, a committee member. “The Outlaw Truck and Tractor Pulling Association is the group that coordinates all of the pullers and sets up the classes. They’ve got big screens and instant replays.”

Vogt said concessions are available for sale at the family friendly and lively event.

“These tractors are souped-up and move fast and blow a lot of smoke and sling a lot of dirt,” Vogt said.

Some tractors and pickups are loud and earplugs will be sold at the event.