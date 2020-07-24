WATCH NOW: Arps Red-E-Mix truck brought back to business

Meier told the Fremont Tribune that the museum didn’t own the truck and never sells trucks in its collection.

The Iowa 80 Truck Stop in Walcott owned the truck.

Bill Moon, the truck stop’s founder and Meier’s father-in-law, had a passion for collecting antique trucks and trucking memorabilia. Moon dreamed of having a museum, which opened a few years ago.

Once trucks and other memorabilia are in the museum, they belong to it.

But since the museum didn’t own the truck, Meier said he gave it to Arps.

“It’s nice for someone to get a truck — that means something to them — back,” Meier said. “We hadn’t done anything with it and it was way down the list of getting restored and put in the museum. It had been sitting here for a long time, way before the museum was thought of. We have other cement mixers as well that the museum owns.”

Arps made a donation to the museum, Meier said.

For the Arps brothers, it was important to bring the truck back home.

“It’s part of the family history,” Mike Arps said. “We’ve been a closely held family concrete producer well over 60 years.”