WATCH NOW: Art association gallery open three days a week

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Artwork entered in this show must be original and must have been created during the pandemic. All must include a typed statement about how the pandemic has affected the artist and his or her creative work and how art has helped the artist interpret the world around them.

There is a limit of two pieces per artist. The entry fee is $15 for the first piece and $5 for the second piece. Size limits are:

No larger than 40 inches, including frame, for a two-dimensional piece.

No larger than 30 inches wide by 30 inches deep and 72 inches tall and weigh no more than 50 pounds.

All work must be ready to hang.

Members and guests will be asked to use their best judgment when entering the gallery. And out of an abundance of caution, the gallery still will require mask wearing, social distancing and good sanitizing practices.

The art association is also planning its Third Thursday to Go lunch from 11:30-12:30 p.m. June 17 with an option to gather at John C. Fremont City Park. Cost is $10 per boxed lunch. Fremonter Dan Rosenbaum is preparing the lunch. The menu is: taco salad, watermelon salsa and chips, dessert and bottled water. An RSVP is needed by June 11 at gallery92west@92west.org or 402-721-7779.