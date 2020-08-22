 Skip to main content
Watch now: Art association hosts member show
Sandhill cranes dance in a photograph by Karen Koder.

Coneflowers bloom in an oil painting by Becky Kinloch and water rushes down rocks in a photograph by Ken Shuster.

These and other works of art are part of the 2020 All Members Show on display now through Sept. 25 at Gallery 92 West in downtown Fremont.

Gallery 92 West is the Fremont Area Art Association building. Within that building are the Hinds and Dugan galleries, both of which are filled with a variety of colorful artwork.

“The show is a great display of the creativity and talent of our member artists,” Angie Olson, executive director, told the Fremont Tribune.

Unlike past shows which have been on display for a month, this exhibit will be on view in August and September.

The exhibit features work by a variety of artists. Some are seasoned veterans like Karen Thurlow, whose work has been part of many shows. Others are first-timers like Kris Olson and Nico Gomez, Olson said.

Painting, pottery, photographs, assemblage and textile art are part of the display.

“What a privilege to see so many artists sharing a glimpse of themselves through the means of art,” Olson said in the FAAA newsletter.

The gallery is open for viewing. Hours are 1-4 p.m. Tuesdays, Thursdays and Saturdays.

Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, masks are required. Hand sanitizer is available. Guests are asked to sanitize their hands upon entering the building. There is a maximum of 10 guests at a time. Guests must maintain a 6-foot distance and complete a questionnaire.

Open spaces include the Hinds and Dugan galleries and the Art Emporium, where artists’ work are sold. No food or drinks are allowed in the building.

Olson noted that as artists were bringing in their works to display, she was reminded of the community the FAAA was founded upon.

“Our beginning was driven by a sense of passion for the visual arts as well as unity through artistic community,” she said. “With each guest who walks through the doors, each conversation or artistic exchange we enter into, we continue to build our intricate web of community.”

The Fremont Area Art Association was organized in 1960 by a group of people who wanted to support each other in their artistic endeavors.

That focus turned outward in the 1970s to include people who appreciate and support art.

A variety of artwork is on view at Gallery 92 West in downtown Fremont.

Those with questions or seeking more information about the FAAA may email: gallery92west@92west.org.

