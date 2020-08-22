Watch now: Art association hosts member show

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Fremont's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Sandhill cranes dance in a photograph by Karen Koder.

Coneflowers bloom in an oil painting by Becky Kinloch and water rushes down rocks in a photograph by Ken Shuster.

These and other works of art are part of the 2020 All Members Show on display now through Sept. 25 at Gallery 92 West in downtown Fremont.

Gallery 92 West is the Fremont Area Art Association building. Within that building are the Hinds and Dugan galleries, both of which are filled with a variety of colorful artwork.

“The show is a great display of the creativity and talent of our member artists,” Angie Olson, executive director, told the Fremont Tribune.

Unlike past shows which have been on display for a month, this exhibit will be on view in August and September.

The exhibit features work by a variety of artists. Some are seasoned veterans like Karen Thurlow, whose work has been part of many shows. Others are first-timers like Kris Olson and Nico Gomez, Olson said.

Painting, pottery, photographs, assemblage and textile art are part of the display.

“What a privilege to see so many artists sharing a glimpse of themselves through the means of art,” Olson said in the FAAA newsletter.