WATCH NOW: Associate pastor talks about road to ministry

Sometimes words can get a little mixed up.
The Rev. JJ Hartung has an example.
A few years ago, the Fremont man was singing a worship song in church.
“Let my words beef you,” he sang to the Lord.
A friend interrupted him to ask what he was singing — and laughed when Hartung told him.
His friend set the record straight: “Dude, the words are ‘I’ll let my words be few.”'
Today, Hartung sings the song as it was intended and while his words were garbled years ago, he has a clear message for those around him when he speaks of the love of Christ and how Jesus can change lives.
And Hartung is an example of a changed life.
After serving in volunteer capacities for the last few years, Hartung became associate pastor of Full Life Church in Fremont on July 1. He is in charge of the young adults ministry which has grown from five or six participants to about 25 who gather on Sunday nights.
Hartung works with the church’s technology and media, preaches on some Sundays and provides pastoral care.
He relates to a Bible times man named Saul of Tarsus, who had a long — but not uneventful — road to ministry.
Hartung grew up on a farm outside of Fremont. He underwent treatment for non-Hodgkin’s lymphoma in grade school and was in junior high school when his family moved to Nickerson. He graduated in 2005 from Logan View High School and went to Wayne State College.
Back then, he didn’t believe in God and got in the wrong crowd.
But a friend asked Hartung where he got his hope and peace.
“I couldn’t really answer that question,” Hartung said. “I didn’t really know what to say so I remember making something up to him and he presented the Gospel to me. Initially, I didn’t see my need for a Savior, because I thought I was a good person. So I kind of just brushed it off.”
As Hartung continued down the wrong path, he’d end up on academic probation and after meeting with a board it was mutually agreed that he be let out of college.
That gave him time to reflect on life and ask the hard questions like why he was here on earth and why there was so much hate and hurt in the world.
He then got an opportunity to attend Nebraska Christian College in Papillion, which would have celebrated its 75th anniversary had it not closed this year.
When Hartung was there, he began playing basketball and talking with Christians.
“The Lord began to really work on my heart,” he said.
During his second semester, Hartung repented of his sins, turning from his lifestyle and trusting Christ through the Holy Spirit to do the work in his heart to help him become more like Jesus.
When some out-of-state tuition-giving stopped, he could no longer afford to attend that college.
He took a couple years off to work, but felt the call to ministry and finished his degree in Christian education at Grace University, where he graduated in 2013.
While at Grace University, Hartung met his wife, Erika, and they married in 2013. He joined the U.S. Army and went to South Carolina for training. During training, he sustained an injury in his right eye and was medically discharged. His vision in that eye was blurry.
Back in Nebraska, he filled in as an interim pastor in a Nebraska church. Hartung thought he’d end up leading that congregation.
“But God had other plans,” he said.
Hartung was connected with the Rev. Mike Washburn of Full Life Church in Fremont and started attending services here. He began volunteering and bringing new ideas to the church.
“I really started focusing on my walk with the Lord and trying to serve as much as I could here at Full Life Church,” he said.
One day, an evangelist was preaching at the church, when he stopped in the middle of his sermon. He said the Lord had given him a word for a man with a right-eye injury in the congregation.
“I don’t know your name, but I’m going to pray for you right now,” he said.
He began praying. At the end, the evangelist prayed in Jesus’ name that the man with the injury would be healed.
“When he said that, instantly, my vision was restored,” Hartung said.
Hartung continued serving the church. He became licensed through the Assemblies of God denomination and is a credentialed minister.
The church board voted to bring him on full time.
Hartung was on staff just a few days when he lost sight in both eyes and hearing in both ears after an artillery shell accident during a July Fourth celebration. He was prayed for and began regaining his sight and hearing on the way to the emergency room.
“Once the doctor came in and evaluated me, he mentioned it’s a miracle to be hit that close with an explosion and not be permanently blind, or have my face blown apart,” Hartung said. “God protected me!”
Looking back, Hartung thinks about his road to ministry.
“I think God called me back in 2009 to full-time ministry so I was being prepared in those 11 years to go into ministry,” he said.
Hartung loves connecting with people. He enjoys taking people out for coffee and listening to their stories, being able to pray with them and sharing the hope that comes from the Lord.
“It’s been awesome,” he said.
He pauses to think about Saul of Tarsus in the Bible. Saul began as a man who persecuted Christians until one day — on the road to Damascus — Christ stopped him and turned his life around.
Hartung said Saul had everything he could ever want. Hartung can relate. He was popular and athletic in high school and college. He played college basketball.
“From the outside looking in people would probably say I had everything, but inside I was longing for something more,” Hartung recalled.
Saul needed something more, too.
“Even though he had everything, he realized he was broken,” Hartung said. “We’re all broken people and we’re all looking for that one thing that can bring us hope and the only thing that can bring us hope is Jesus.”
Saul became the Apostle Paul, who wrote much of the New Testament.
Hartung said he loves Paul’s story because of the work Jesus does in people’s hearts when they experience him.
These days, Hartung is busy with church ministry. His wife is the women’s ministry leader at the church and has an off-campus ministry called #sheisfearless which meets at the Lighthouse in downtown Fremont. The Hartungs have two daughters, Zoey, 4, and Gabby, 2.
“Whatever God calls us to do, we’re going to be obedient,” Hartung said. “At some point, I have aspirations to become a lead pastor. Whenever God calls us to that ministry, we’ll be faithful, but right now we’re really enjoying and we really love the Full Life church family.”
