WATCH NOW: Associate pastor talks about road to ministry

One day, an evangelist was preaching at the church, when he stopped in the middle of his sermon. He said the Lord had given him a word for a man with a right-eye injury in the congregation.

“I don’t know your name, but I’m going to pray for you right now,” he said.

He began praying. At the end, the evangelist prayed in Jesus’ name that the man with the injury would be healed.

“When he said that, instantly, my vision was restored,” Hartung said.

Hartung continued serving the church. He became licensed through the Assemblies of God denomination and is a credentialed minister.

The church board voted to bring him on full time.

Hartung was on staff just a few days when he lost sight in both eyes and hearing in both ears after an artillery shell accident during a July Fourth celebration. He was prayed for and began regaining his sight and hearing on the way to the emergency room.

“Once the doctor came in and evaluated me, he mentioned it’s a miracle to be hit that close with an explosion and not be permanently blind, or have my face blown apart,” Hartung said. “God protected me!”

Looking back, Hartung thinks about his road to ministry.