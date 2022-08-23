WATCH NOW: Attendance soars at Fremont Rotary Fly-In Breakfast

Sunny skies and mild temperatures brought about 700 people to the Fremont Rotary Fly-In breakfast on Sunday.

Visitors to Fremont Municipal Airport could see a variety of aircraft and classic cars and eat pancakes and sausages.

Guests also could get an up-close view the LifeNet medical helicopter. Helicopter pilot Jake Gotschall was on hand to provide information about that aircraft. Ruth Merwald, of Plattsmouth, made balloon animals for children.

Gary Bolton, past Rotary president, was pleased with the crowd.

“We had really good publicity,” he said. “It was a wonderful day. It wasn’t hot. It wasn’t windy. It wasn’t cloudy and that’s perfect for pilots. They like to fly in nice weather.”

It’s hard for pilots to pass up a day to get up in their planes when the weather is good.

“I think it’s probably one of the nicest days that we’ve had weather-wise,” Bolton said.

More people brought their classic cars to display at the event this year.

“They didn’t stay the entire time,” Bolton said. “They were there for a while, had breakfast and talked to people and then some of them left.”

But at one point, there were 14 classic cars.

Bolton estimates between 20 and 30 planes were parked on the airport parking area – not all not all at once.

“The airport folks said that’s some of the larger numbers of planes that they’ve had on the apron out there,” he said.

Bolton appreciates all those who came to the event to support the Rotary Club and Boy Scout troops 104 of Fremont and 110 of North Bend.

The local Rotary club has had fly-in breakfasts since 1995. Rotarians use the proceeds for college scholarships and community projects.

Each year, the club gives three $1,000 scholarships. Two of those go to graduating seniors from Fremont High School and one goes to a senior from Archbishop Bergan High School.

The club also donates to various projects, including Wishing Wheels, a nonprofit organization that has given hundreds of bikes to local children and youth.

One year, the club gave backpacks to students.

It also has contributed funds to Fremont Splash Station waterpark, the Keene Memorial Library expansion project and many Fremont Family YMCA building projects.

On the international level, the local club donates to the Rotary Foundation, best known for its efforts to eradicate polio throughout the world.

Bolton said seven people each won two raffle tickets to one of the seven home Husker games.

He also noted that a World War I vintage biplane (an aircraft with two pairs of wings, one above the other) drew lots of attention at the event.

“It was really, really cool,” Bolton said. “It created a lot of interest.”