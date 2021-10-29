WATCH NOW: Business owners help plan for future of downtown Fremont at open house

Various Fremont business owners and members of the community took part in an open house to discuss and envision the future of the downtown Wednesday.

“We’re looking for specific guidance on how we can get more businesses for the downtown, more opportunities, what redevelopments are out there, just different aspects for a downtown subarea, what we could do to just enhance this overall aspect of the community,” Nikolas Davis of Houseal Lavigne Associates said.

The open house, held at Gallery 92 West, is part of Houseal’s efforts in creating a comprehensive plan for the City of Fremont, which includes a downtown subarea plan.

“We’re also looking at not just downtown Main Street, but also some of the peripheries, some of those additional uses,” Davis said. “So it’s a bit larger in terms of the overall area that we’re looking at.”

The event began with a brief presentation of Houseal’s goals before the participants broke up into small groups to mark up maps of downtown, identifying areas for public art, streetscape improvements and other developments.

“We’re going to take all this feedback and infuse this into our plan recommendations, trying to root our conceptions and our recommendations in what we’re hearing from the public and specifically what we’re hearing from some of the business owners and property owners,” Davis said.

Mayor Joey Spellerberg, who attended the event, said he enjoyed taking part in the discussions and hearing the community members’ vision for downtown and what opportunities were present.

“I’m extremely excited about the future of downtown, and this comprehensive planning process gives us an opportunity to look at the long-term vision for the downtown,” he said.

Davis said many participants commented positively on the aspects of downtown that draw people in.

“A lot of people come to the downtown, because they like the restaurants or it’s where they want to get a cup of coffee or they just like walking around that area,” he said. “So then it’s just building off of that.”

In February, Davis said Houseal plans to present drafts of various plans to the Fremont City Council, including the downtown subarea plan.

“There’ll obviously a lot of work still to do, but it’s just to get an idea of, ‘Are we on track? Is this what everybody’s looking for? Are there other considerations that we need to bring in that final draft?’” he said.

Houseal will present the comprehensive plan to the council in February, which will then go through an adoption process during the next few months. Another public open house will take place in April.

With the meeting, Davis said he’s hoping for Houseal and Fremont to work together to create a successful downtown for the community.

“Many think that it is successful right now, and it may very well be, so what do we do to build on that and continue that moving forward and capitalize on other opportunities within proximity in the region?” he said. “With the growth projections that are coming to this area, how can downtown Fremont take advantage of that?”

