WATCH NOW; Cedar Bluffs firefighters battle storage building blaze

Smoke billows from a storage building about 2 miles west of Cedar Bluffs. Fire personnel from the Cedar Bluffs, Fremont Rural and Morse Bluff volunteer fire departments went to the scene on Sunday afternoon.

After extinguishing a fire at a Cedar Bluffs house on Sunday, firefighters were called to a blaze at an area building.

Cedar Bluffs Volunteer Fire Chief Rob Benke said fire personnel were called to the second blaze at 3 p.m.

A passerby noticed the fire at a storage building at a farm 2 miles west of Cedar Bluffs. Benke said a wood burner caused the fire in the building estimated to be about 100 feet by 30 feet.

Storage building fire west of Cedar Bluffs

A firefighter, at right, is shown at the scene of a storage building fire on Sunday about 2 miles west of Cedar Bluffs. The building was a total loss.

No one was injured.

The building was a total loss. Benke estimates the damage, including contents, to be about $80,000.

About 35 fire personnel from Cedar Bluffs, Fremont Rural and Morse Bluff volunteer fire departments responded.

Blaze at storage building west of Cedar Bluffs

Fire broke out at a storage building on Sunday about 2 miles west of Cedar Bluffs.

“It was fully involved when we got called,” he said, adding, “We could see it from town. We had to tear the building apart and start moving everything.”

Benke said temperatures at that point were at about five degrees.

Fire personnel filling tanker truck for Cedar Bluffs blaze

Fire personnel can be seen using a fire hydrant in Cedar Bluffs to refill a tanker truck on Sunday afternoon. The Cedar Bluffs, Fremont Rural and Morse Bluff volunteer fire departments responded to a fire at an out building west of Cedar Bluffs.

In the early Sunday morning hours, Cedar Bluffs and Fremont Rural firefighters went to the scene of a fire at 206 E. Oak St., in Cedar Bluffs.

Fire destroyed the two-story home. Three adults were able to exit the home with three dogs, but other pets, including cats and parakeets, didn’t survive.

At that time, firefighters fought the blaze in temperatures at 5 degrees below zero.

Cedar Bluffs, Fremont Rural and Morse Bluff volunteer fire departments went to battle a blaze at a storage building on Sunday afternoon. The fire occurred about 2 miles west of Cedar Bluffs.
News Editor

Tammy Real-McKeighan is news editor of the Fremont Tribune. She covers news, features, religion stories and writes the weekly faith-based, Spiritual Spinach column.

