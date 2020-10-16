WATCH NOW: Church plans drive-thru fall festival

“Not every single booth coordinates with the story,” Johnson said. “Some booths are just going to give you candy.”

Bags of candy have been piling up at the church.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

On Oct. 31, participants in vehicles will go through the Fremont Senior High School parking lot and into the church parking lot across the street.

Bags will be provided at the first booth.

People, wearing gloves and masks, will count the number of people in each vehicle and bring the appropriate amount of treats from the booths to the vehicles. Children are encouraged to wear costumes if they have them.

Dodge County REACT will help with traffic control. Plans are to get people through the line as safely, orderly and quickly as possible.

“We’re really excited,” Johnson said. “It’s a lot different from what it’s been in the past, but we really wanted to make sure we were able to have that outreach to the community. We didn’t want to have to cancel it. We were not going to let COVID stop us.”

The festival is important to the church.