WATCH NOW: Churches plan food-to-go fundraiser

It’s food to go.
And it’s for a good cause.
In late February and early March, women at two Fremont churches will provide either soup or casseroles and desserts for pickup.
Proceeds from the culinary fundraiser will benefit Carol Joy Holling Camp, Conference and Retreat Center at Ashland.
Women from St. Timothy Lutheran Church and Salem Lutheran Church are involved in the good-eats-to-go endeavor.
The public is invited to participate by completing order forms or contacting the churches.
Freewill donations will be accepted for the food.
St. Timothy’s food includes:
- 2-cup portions of chicken noodle or chili and plates of six dessert bars ready for pickup during select times on Feb. 20-21. Order deadline is by the end of the day Feb. 15.
- Ham and bean or vegetable beef soup (2-cup portions) and dessert bars during specified times on March 6-7. Order deadline: End of the day March 1.
Salem’s food:
- 2-cup portions of hamburger spaghetti bake and cookies for pickup after the Lenten worship service on March 3. The deadline for orders is Feb. 24.
- Chicken casserole (2-cup portions) and cookies after the Lenten service on March 17 with a March 10 deadline.
The project idea grew out of a 2020 fundraiser.
Last year, Brenda Krueger and her husband, Sieg, were concerned because they hosted a Lenten supper and August brunch at St. Timothy with proceeds going to help those affected by world hunger.
The COVID-19 pandemic thwarted plans for that in 2020. Then Brenda had an idea for preparing small, to-go casseroles and cookies for a freewill donation.
“It was a big success,” Brenda Krueger said, adding that about $2,100 was raised. “We were overwhelmed.”
Ingredients for the food were purchased with Thrivent Action Team funds so all the proceeds raised were able to be used for world hunger.
Krueger said trying to assemble the casseroles became a little complicated, but church circles have served soup suppers during the Lenten season, a time of reflection before Easter.
So Krueger suggested a Lenten fundraiser with soup this year.
At St. Timothy, the women decided to offer the food on Saturday and Sunday nights.
That way, participants could have the food on Wednesday nights before church — or whenever they wanted to eat it.
Salem member Sandy Terry said women at that church were used to cooking large-quantity meals on Wednesday nights during the school year for participants in The Table food distribution — before COVID-19.
To keep the plan simple, they’ll offer one type of casserole for pickup on March 3 and a different one on March 17 with the food available on those Wednesday nights.
All donations will go to the Carol Joy Holling Camp.
“The pandemic has really affected their resources, because they were not able to hold their regular summer camp for children, youth and adults last year and they’ve had to reduce in a variety of areas including personnel,” Terry said.
Terry talked about the benefits of the Evangelical Lutheran Church in America (ELCA) camp.
“This is a great place for people to experience and be closer to God,” Terry said, adding, “Several of the counselors have gone on to seminary.”
One example is the Rev. Shari Schwedhelm, who is pastor of Salem and St. Timothy Lutheran churches.
Schwedhelm was 19 when she sensed God’s call to ministry while working with a group of kids at the camp years ago. Schwedhelm believes 46 camp staffers have gone on to become ordained.
“It’s a great place for our monies to go,” Terry said.
St. Timothy member Karen Carstensen added that Carol Joy Holling has camp for individuals with special needs. Her son, Tim, has attended camp there for several years.
At this point, the camp is planning for in-person summer sessions and is looking for staff, Schwedhelm said.
Order forms for the food-to-go fundraiser are available at St. Timothy at 538 W. 16th St., (off of Nye Avenue) and at Salem at 401 E. Military Ave. Order forms are on the churches’ Facebook pages as well.
Participants complete the order forms, which include dates, types and quantities of food and pickup times. Freewill donations will be accepted in advance if possible.
The women said participants also may call St. Timothy at 402-721-3643 or Salem at 721-6158 to place orders with freewill donations accepted when they pick up the food.
Checks for St. Timothy’s food orders may be made out to St. Timothy WELCA, while checks for Salem’s food may be made out to Carol Joy Holling Camp.
There will be no food deliveries.
The women don’t have a specified amount of money they hope to raise.
“We’re trusting God for the outcome,” Schwedhelm said.
Krueger said she hopes people participate so they can enjoy good food and help the camp.
Schwedhelm added that the camp doesn’t turn away campers, because they can’t pay.
“The support we send them makes it possible for kids to get to camp even if they can’t afford it,” Schwedhelm said.
St. Timothy member Bonnie Phillips said campers can enjoy an outdoor experience and get to discuss various topics.
Carstensen and St. Timothy member Kathy Sappingfield added that campers do service projects such as tying fleece blankets given to the homeless.
The food-to-go fundraiser is a little different way for the churches to help organizations.
“On a non-pandemic year, we have a Lenten meal every Wednesday and, typically, we’ll gather donations during that meal and that will go to support an organization at the end of Lent,” Schwedhelm said. “This is our variation on that theme for this year.”