WATCH NOW: Churches plan food-to-go fundraiser

To keep the plan simple, they’ll offer one type of casserole for pickup on March 3 and a different one on March 17 with the food available on those Wednesday nights.

All donations will go to the Carol Joy Holling Camp.

“The pandemic has really affected their resources, because they were not able to hold their regular summer camp for children, youth and adults last year and they’ve had to reduce in a variety of areas including personnel,” Terry said.

Terry talked about the benefits of the Evangelical Lutheran Church in America (ELCA) camp.

“This is a great place for people to experience and be closer to God,” Terry said, adding, “Several of the counselors have gone on to seminary.”

One example is the Rev. Shari Schwedhelm, who is pastor of Salem and St. Timothy Lutheran churches.

Schwedhelm was 19 when she sensed God’s call to ministry while working with a group of kids at the camp years ago. Schwedhelm believes 46 camp staffers have gone on to become ordained.

“It’s a great place for our monies to go,” Terry said.