WATCH NOW: City Council approves amended Joint Law Enforcement Center ballot language before filing deadline

Fremont City Council unanimously passed an amended resolution that approved bond issue ballot language for the Joint Law Enforcement Center project for the upcoming November general election during a special meeting on Monday.
The meeting was held just a day before the Sept. 1 filing deadline for the general election. The resolution was previously discussed during a council meeting on Aug. 25, but it failed after a shorthanded council split a 3-3 vote on the original resolution.
With a full, eight-person council, a motion was introduced by Councilmember Linda McClain to suspend the rules to allow for re-consideration of the previously failed resolution.
Councilmember Mark Legband seconded the motion to suspend the rules, but the vote, which required a super majority, failed on a 5-3 vote.
Councilmembers Brad Yerger, Susan Jacobus and Glen Ellis voted against the motion.
By failing to obtain a super majority, the council closed the door on revisiting the previously failed motion, meaning the council could only move forward with addressing a resolution introduced by Yerger that provided amended ballot language for the bond issue.
Yerger said the amended ballot language was meant to clarify what he believed were "transparency and disclosure issues that were raised and discussed in previous council meetings."
Yerger's amended ballot language included three changes from the original ballot resolution:
- Stating that the total estimated cost of the project is $18,100,000, of which the city is responsible for $10,317,000.
- The property will be located at 29th and Lincoln Ave.
- The Joint Law Enforcement Center will be jointly owned by the City of Fremont and Dodge County.
Mayoral candidate Joey Spellerberg voiced his support for the project during public comment.
Spellerberg said he had followed the progress of the project and was able to tour the city's police station.
"I'm ready to vote on this as well, so I know your support of law enforcement," he said. "I know you're worried about this project and moving forward to the public and I just urge you tonight to approve this ballot language and make sure that the public has an opportunity to vote on this issue," he said.
Eric Goodrich, a former police officer at Fremont Police Department, said there has been a need to upgrade for some time.
"Even since 2003, the building was too small," he said. "Obviously they have a lot of problems with the building. It's just too small, there's no other way to put it."
Yerger said he met with Mayor Scott Getzschman following last Tuesday's meeting to discuss the amended ballot language.
"Two of those three for sure were no problem," he said regarding the proposed ballot language. "There was no problem with the location addition and there was no problem with adding the jointly held property issue."
Yerger said Getzschman did voice personal concern with adding language regarding the $18 million price point to the ballot language.
Getzschman said he was able to discuss the amended language with Yerger, adding that bond council reviewed the proposed changes and said there wouldn't be any "heartburn" with the address or joint property language.
"Bond council did read that and did say they weren't crazy about adding anything," Getzschman said. " ... But that was their comments in regard to the options that [Yerger] and I met and discussed and we did come to rounds in regards to address and it being jointly owned by the city and Dodge County."
Getzschman then presented his own compromise that had been reviewed by bond council, which included the amended ballot language that he and Yerger agreed upon.
That amended language included the location of the project and joint ownership between the city and county.
While not included in the ballot language, the resolution also includes language regarding the projected total cost of the project.
McClain introduced a motion to receive the item, saying she would be more comfortable reviewing an item that "would be a compromise to the original language and [Yerger's] language."
"Frankly, I'm still concerned about approving something that has not received final approval by legal," she said.
The motion was seconded by Councilmember Michael Kuhns and passed unanimously.
Yerger said one of the issues he's carried about this bond issue, as well as bond issues in general, is that the ballot language is "deceptively vague."
He said the changes he presented in his amended resolution would provide a more accurate description of what was being asked of the voters.
"It seems to me that if you want the voters to make an intelligent decision, the information should be presented to them," he said.
Yerger added that he didn't believe there was any hesitation on the council's end to prevent the bond issue from reaching the voters.
"I just want them to be as informed as possible under those three minor changes," he said.
McClain said she believed the item submitted by Getzschman represents a compromise and that she believed the council should act on it.
"It hits two of the main points that [Yerger] has discussed," she said. "Within the body of the notice of election, there is an entire paragraph dedicated to the total cost of the project."
"I think the fact that this has been vetted by our council makes this a very good compromise and I would like to see this body think about compromising and getting this done."
Legband introduced a motion to amend Yerger's resolution to fit the language provided in Getzschman's compromise, which was seconded by Jacobus and passed unanimously.
