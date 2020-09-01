WATCH NOW: City Council approves amended Joint Law Enforcement Center ballot language before filing deadline

"Two of those three for sure were no problem," he said regarding the proposed ballot language. "There was no problem with the location addition and there was no problem with adding the jointly held property issue."

Yerger said Getzschman did voice personal concern with adding language regarding the $18 million price point to the ballot language.

Getzschman said he was able to discuss the amended language with Yerger, adding that bond council reviewed the proposed changes and said there wouldn't be any "heartburn" with the address or joint property language.

"Bond council did read that and did say they weren't crazy about adding anything," Getzschman said. " ... But that was their comments in regard to the options that [Yerger] and I met and discussed and we did come to rounds in regards to address and it being jointly owned by the city and Dodge County."

Getzschman then presented his own compromise that had been reviewed by bond council, which included the amended ballot language that he and Yerger agreed upon.

That amended language included the location of the project and joint ownership between the city and county.