WATCH NOW: City Council unanimously passes approval of RFP, denies language change resolution

Fremont City Council unanimously approved measures to begin looking at potential alternative providers to work in conjunction with, or replace, the Dodge County Humane Society during its Tuesday meeting.
The resolution, which asked to authorize the preparation and release of a Request for Proposal (RFP) for animal control services on behalf of the City of Fremont, was introduced by Councilmember Brad Yerger.
Yerger said the current contract with the Dodge County Humane Society is not an exclusive contract.
"I think it's important that we proceed with this in a systematic and timely fashion," he said. "It takes a while to put an RFP out."
He said that process also includes waiting for responses from potential providers to come back in addition to vetting those providers before ever looking at any alternative services.
Councilmember Mark Jensen said he contacted the city's legal counsel prior to Tuesday's meeting regarding his concerns about the effects the RFP proposal could have with the investigation into potential contract violations with DCHS.
"I was concerned this would adversely affect that," he said. "I was advised by legal that it would not."
An approved RFP would be released by the city's legal counsel on or before Nov. 11. The timeline raised questions for Councilmembers Linda McClain and Mark Legband.
"It's not written yet, so how can it be sent out?" Legband said. "I'd like to see it before it is sent out."
Legband said he was "all for" the proposal, but reiterated that council should see the proposal before an approved version is released.
"I would like to see the draft before we do this," Legband said.
Yerger said the dates listed on the resolution anticipate that a draft of the RFP proposal would be on agenda for the council's next meeting on Nov. 10.
If council doesn't approve the language of the drafts, Yerger said it wouldn't move forward.
"It's not the RFP language request that is so much important," he said. "It is important that we get started on the process."
Yerger compared the RFP to a data-seeking request asking for people to apply, similar to the application process for employment.
City Attorney Travis Jacott said there were no issues with the current language of the RFP proposal in its draft form.
Upon a follow-up question from Legband asking if Jacott had any issues with the proposal outside of its language, Jacott said "it's more of a policy question how the city wants to move forward."
"I did speak with members of the council and [Chief of Police Jeff Elliott] and there are some options that are being reviewed and it will encompass that into the RFP that will eventually be finalized," Jacott said.
Should legal counsel be ready to push forward the finalized draft of the RFP proposal prior to the Nov. 10 meeting, Yerger said there is no reason council couldn't hold a special meeting to approve the proposal.
"There's no reason we couldn't pull the special session if we were so inclined, if not earlier," Yerger said.
In other news, council rejected an item introduced by Yerger meant to change the city's Municipal Code to give council more control over the structure of the agenda each meeting.
Under the proposed changes, council's first order of business following roll call would be to adopt the meeting agenda. The proposed changes would allow for any council member or member of the public to request a change in the order of items on the council's agenda.
Those actions would then be acted upon individually by a vote of the council.
Yerger's item was introduced following consecutive meetings where an executive session has preceded any business on the council's agenda. Those sessions have lasted upward of an hour long and have left the public waiting for council meetings to begin for too long in some council members' eyes.
"It is the council's authority to set its own order and what we've been doing the last couple meetings is taking items of agenda before we ever get to approving the order of the agenda," Yerger said.
Legband said he felt Yerger was attempting to fix an issue that didn't exist.
"Why are we trying to fix something that's not broken?" he said. "If we get in here and people start pulling things out, we could be here for an hour figuring out who's moving where and what's going on."
Yerger said it is not his intention to create extra confusion by allowing rearranging items on the agenda as the first order of business.
He pointed specifically to the revised language, which states, "Once an individual rearrangement has been voted on, further requests for rearrangement of that agenda item are not permitted."
"We wouldn't be moving and moving and moving the same items," he said. "What it specifically addresses is the fact that we are starting our meetings with an item that has not been accepted by motion to approve the agenda."
Jacott said he made the recommendation for council to enter executive session.
At the beginning of the Tuesday meeting, a motion to enter executive session was introduced, which passed on a 5-3 vote after Yerger's attempt to raise an objection against entering the session failed.
Ellis, Yerger and Jacobus voted against entering executive session.
Jacott said council still has the ability to raise an objection toward entering an executive session.
Councilmember Glen Ellis said going into executive session at the beginning of the meeting was an "extreme disservice" to the dozens of individuals following along both in-person and online.
"Those that voted to go into executive session, I think was wrong," he said. "We have an opportunity to move this to the end of the meeting while observing common courtesy for the people that come in."
Jensen said entering executive session isn't a common occurrence, but he reiterated that there are instances where it is necessary for council.
"I do believe there will be issues from time to time where having an executive session first will determine what your order of business is going to be beyond that," he said. "I hope this doesn't become commonplace and happen all the time, but you can't just throw the baby out with the bath. We've got to be able to do this."
The motion failed on a 5-3 vote following a motion to accept the change in language by Yerger and a second by Ellis. Councilmembers Matt Bechtel, McClain, Legband, Jensen and Kuhns voted against the motion.
