WATCH NOW: City Council unanimously passes approval of RFP, denies language change resolution

"It's not written yet, so how can it be sent out?" Legband said. "I'd like to see it before it is sent out."

Legband said he was "all for" the proposal, but reiterated that council should see the proposal before an approved version is released.

"I would like to see the draft before we do this," Legband said.

Yerger said the dates listed on the resolution anticipate that a draft of the RFP proposal would be on agenda for the council's next meeting on Nov. 10.

If council doesn't approve the language of the drafts, Yerger said it wouldn't move forward.

"It's not the RFP language request that is so much important," he said. "It is important that we get started on the process."

Yerger compared the RFP to a data-seeking request asking for people to apply, similar to the application process for employment.

City Attorney Travis Jacott said there were no issues with the current language of the RFP proposal in its draft form.

Upon a follow-up question from Legband asking if Jacott had any issues with the proposal outside of its language, Jacott said "it's more of a policy question how the city wants to move forward."