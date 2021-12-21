WATCH NOW: Civil Air Patrol honors Fremont military graves with Wreaths Across America

To honor fallen U.S. military members and veterans, around 2,000 wreaths were placed at their graves at Memorial Cemetery in Fremont on Saturday morning.

The Civil Air Patrol’s Fremont Cadet Squadron had its annual Wreaths Across America ceremony at the cemetery, braving the below-freezing temperatures.

“For safety reasons, we’re going to cut it, but we’re not going to cut any of the importance of why we’re out here,” said Steve Kuddes, finance and transportation officer for the Fremont Cadet Squadron. “If I get through this without having icicles hanging under my eyes, we’re going to be lucky.”

The ceremony featured a prayer and moment of silence from Kuddes, who then directed CAP members and veterans to lay the wreaths before a volley fire took place.

Wreaths Across America is held at more than 2,500 locations across the country each December, including Arlington National Cemetery.

Through the program, individuals and businesses can purchase the wreaths to place. For each wreath, the organization makes a $5 donation to CAP for its programs and scholarships.

Kuddes said CAP has had the event for the last seven years, first starting off at Ridge Cemetery.

“We were one of the first squadrons in Civil Air Patrol that got into the project,” he said. “And we started out with a meager 49 wreaths our first year.”

This year, Kuddes said CAP exceeded this year’s goal by 19.1%, with 2,382 wreaths sponsored. The extra wreaths will be used to get a head start for next year, he said.

“We had a very good turnout to get our wreaths out right away, which we really appreciate,” Kuddes said. “We had great sponsorship this year.”

Prior to the event, Kuddes said CAP located almost 1,800 veterans at Memorial Cemetery, marking their graves with an American flag for easier identification.

“Unfortunately, the (National) Guard and reserve personnel do not get issued grave markers that identify them as military,” he said. “So if you know anyone that is buried out here and is a veteran, please, please come up to the office here and leave a name so that we can make sure we don’t miss them.”

The day of Wreaths Across America also honors the 93,000 American soldiers who are missing in action, Kuddes said.

“So when we say thank you to those who have served and gone on, for those who have served and are here, we ask that you remember that 93,000 also,” he said.

Kuddes said everyone dies twice: once when their last breath is taken and again when their name is spoken for the last time.

“So as we go to put these wreaths on the graves, we asked that their name be spoken,” he said.

With many more military members at the cemetery than people realize, Kuddes said they’re often forgotten, as their families have also passed away.

“By us out here doing this, maybe they don’t get anything on Veterans Day or maybe they don’t get anything on Memorial Day,” he said. “But they are remembered today.”

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0