Watch now: Deputy remembered with procession, funeral

It happened for several days.

Hermanson could have hit the bully, but took a different approach. The 5-year-old boy walked up to the bully and asked why he kept hitting him. The bully didn’t know.

“I think we should just be friends,” Hermanson said before they went to the playground to have fun together.

Forty years later, Methodist Fremont Health Chaplain Scott Jensen was drawing a conclusion from that story.

“It seems that from early on, Jeff was a peacemaker,” Jensen said. “It only made sense that he became a peace officer. … Making a friend was always easier for Jeff than starting a fight.”

If the number of people who filled Cedar Bluffs Auditorium on Tuesday was any indication, Hermanson had many friends.

They, along with colleagues and family, gathered to grieve the loss and celebrate the life of a man who was a deputy for the Saunders County Sheriff’s Office for more than two decades and who served on the Cedar Bluffs Volunteer Fire Department for about 25 years. Earlier in his career, Hermanson worked at the Wahoo Police Department. He also was a volunteer youth football coach.

Hermanson, 45, died in the early hours of June 22. He and other officers had just finished arresting a stolen car suspect, when Hermanson said he was feeling ill and drove to Saunders County Medical Center. He went inside the facility where he died shortly thereafter.

On Tuesday, law enforcement officials lined the inside walls of Cedar Bluffs Auditorium and stood through the entire funeral. Numerous law enforcement officers and firefighters walked up the center aisle, two by two, saluting the casket before sitting down.

Hermanson’s sister, Theresa Stenger, said her brother learned at a young age that life was short when he lost his best friend, uncle and mentor, Chris Winkelman.

Winkleman and the Mead football team had taken Hermanson to watch game films, scout opponents and run drills.

“When Chris passed away, all of that could have stopped, but it didn’t,” Stenger said. “That village that Chris built, along with all of our aunts and uncles, kept that going for Jeff. They still took Jeff to do all those things.”

And they did something else.

“They inspired Jeff’s obsession with sports and love for life,” Stenger said. “Through losing Chris, Jeff learned to live life to the fullest – and that is exactly what he did.”

Stenger tenderly described her brother, known for his professionalism at work and for being the life of the party among friends and family.

She expressed deep feelings for her sibling.

“To me, he was so much more than a brother,” Stenger said. “He was my hero and I always aspired to be half as entertaining as him and oftentimes would run my jokes or outrageous ideas past him.”

Stenger said her brother lived a very stressful and scary professional life, but she also shared humorous moments of times he enjoyed with family.

“Jeff was the best uncle ever,” she said. “He loved so intensely. He wasn’t the sweet, coddling kind of uncle. He was the fun uncle. The funcle.”

Stenger told Hermanson’s widow, Cindi, and sons, Brayden and Carter, that the village of family and best friends that Jeff built will be with them.

She expressed sweet and humorous thoughts to her sister-in-law.

“You were the first and only girl he brought home for Christmas,” Stenger said. “We knew right away you were the one. We were all so happy, especially me because that meant my Christmas gifts weren’t coming from the gas station anymore.”

Stenger shared encouraging thoughts for Hermanson’s sons.

“Brayden, he was so proud of you from the minute you were born,” Stenger said. “I’ll never forget how happy he was to have a son. He was proud of every single award, achievement and accomplishment.”

Stenger told Carter that he was Hermanson’s “Mini Me” and hunting and fishing buddy.

“I didn’t think anyone could love the outdoors more than Jeff, but here you are,” she said.

In his remarks, Jensen also mentioned a time, years ago, when a teacher asked Carter’s class to name the four seasons.

Carter figured he knew the answer.

“There’s fishing season,” the boy said. “There’s deer season. There’s duck season and there’s goose season.”

Jensen also talked about the special relationship Hermanson and his wife shared.

“Jeff was your best friend, Cindi,” he said. “You loved doing life together. What an incredible gift.”

Jensen acknowledged the pain and loss funeral attendees were experiencing, yet said each one must choose to keep living.

“We gather to honor and celebrate Jeff’s life,” Jensen said. “He has truly left us with a legacy worth following in so many ways.”

The funeral included the hymn, “Amazing Grace,” a 3-volley gun salute outside and a trumpet playing the song, “Taps.” Funeral attendees also heard a ceremonial last call given over the scanner for Hermanson.

Earlier on Tuesday morning, law enforcement and firefighters from more than 25 departments drove vehicles in a procession during which Hermanson’s casket was transported from Moser Memorial Chapel in Fremont to Cedar Bluffs.

Approximately 80 law enforcement and firefighting vehicles took part in the procession along with 10 motorcycles.

Local and area residents, including local firefighters, lined the sidewalks on Broad Street near Rosenbauer Aerials in Fremont, where a large American flag flew from the top of a firetruck ladder.

“We’re here to honor Deputy Jeff Hermanson who died on duty,” said Capt. Brian Monaghan of the Fremont Fire Department. “He gave his life serving his community so we want to be here and recognize and honor that sacrifice.”

Joe Kass of Bennington, wearing a Rosenbauer T-shirt, shared his thoughts as well.

“We’re here to pay our respects to the fallen officer and to show our support for the community and show that Rosenbauer is involved and supports our public servants,” Kass said.

Robin Goudy of Fremont brought flags for himself and others to hold on the route across from Rosenbauer Aerials.

“I’m a patriot,” Goudy said, explaining why he’d come. “I was on the North Bend Fire Department for 10 years and retired.”

Then Goudy stressed the importance of paying respect to those who’ve lost their lives in service to their country: “Sacrifice without remembrance is meaningless.”

But in Hermanson’s case, there was much remembering on Tuesday.

