WATCH NOW: Dodge County Realty Group building relationships with customers in community

With the houses DCRG advertises online, Kieborz said each one is treated the same regardless of who lists it.

"Whereas at other firms a lot of times, agents don't want to necessarily advertise because they don't want to spend the money to do that because it actually comes out of their pocket," he said. "But we have an advertising budget that we utilize and get everybody's houses out there equally."

Lenz said putting each realtor on the same level at DCRG has created a healthy working environment.

"Somebody will always help you do it if you need something," she said. "We're always ready to let people know that we have things for sale, that type of deal, so if you have any clients, that we can immediately try to help them."

Becher said each of the realtors have similar objectives in mind, which makes working together much easier.

"We all have the same goal of helping people, not because we have to, but because that's how we are," she said. "So I feel like that's what makes us different also is that we're each different, but we have the same idea and all work together."

In turn, the realtors' camaraderie impacts the customers, as those relationships are also seen at a time when hunting for a house can be chaotic.