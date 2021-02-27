WATCH NOW: Dodge County Realty Group building relationships with customers in community

Brian Kieborz knows work at Dodge County Realty Group gives its realtors much more than just a paycheck.
Realtors have opportunities to build strong ties with those they serve.
"It's great that we can help them save money on the sale side, but I think we all just enjoy helping people, meeting new people, building those relationships with people," he said. "It goes beyond the sale a lot of times, and these people become your friends."
Since its opening by owners Darin Whitmer and Sam Heineman in February 2018, Dodge County Realty Group has offered services for buying, selling and leasing properties at a low commission rate of 4%.
Kieborz first joined the team as a realtor three years ago after moving to the community in 2007. He said with the position, he enjoyed the change of pace, setting his own schedule and helping people find their dream home.
"It seemed like there was a need, and with us doing the 4% listings, it seems to keep us busy," he said. "People really respond to the less commission, so that's what kind of brought me into it, just kind of helping people, and I enjoy what I do."
Realtor Marilou Lenz has almost 30 years of experience in real estate, working at various agencies in Elkhorn and Omaha.
"Then I saw the opportunity to come to this company, and I do think that what we charge is a large thing of what people look at," she said. "So I've been here for about a year-and-a-half, and I just enjoy it."
Bayley Becher said she joined DCRG shortly after it first opened. A 2015 Nebraska Wesleyan University graduate, Becher said she enjoyed Whitmer and Heineman's young spirit.
"They're more innovative and they have new ideas instead of older ones," Becher said. "And I think integrity and character speak volumes, so that's why I chose to work for them."
The agency is also the workplace for Peter and Marlene Jacobus, who moved to Fremont with their five children from Omaha 14 years ago.
Having worked as a realtor since 2009, Marlene Jacobus said she first got into the business due to her love of working with people. Like others, she said DCRG's pricing structure was a big part of her joining the agency.
"I thought the 4% was great, but then when I started seeing what they were doing for their clients, I felt like Dodge County did significantly more for their clients than other people as far as marketing and pictures and aerial tours," she said.
Although his primary business is in insurance, Peter Jacobus said he was inspired by the success his wife had in real estate and wanted to join in as well. He received his real estate license in mid-February.
"This company's pricing structure was very attractive, because I just think people really respond to that," he said. "They get better marketing at a lower price, and it's fun to watch."
With the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, Lenz said DCRG had to make adjustments for their customers' safety.
"With your clients, if they would like you do certain things, of course you'd do that for them," she said. "And you have to make sure that their houses are taken care of and that people are safely in and out."
Last year, DCRG purchased virtual tour technology to use to show off its houses, which Kieborz said has been a tremendous benefit to the agency at this time.
"Especially with COVID, I think that's still a lot of people to kind of really get a detailed look into somebody's house without having to interact with us or homeowners or have people going in their houses at a time when we're having major COVID issues," he said. "And so I think that's really kind of helped and set us apart."
With the new virtual tours, Lenz said customers can see immediately the exact dimensions of their rooms in a convenient fashion.
"Because lots of times, people would say, 'Well, can we go back and remeasure everything?'" she said. "They don't need to because they have that, so they know what works for them."
As DCRG uses more technology, Kieborz also said the agency has created a large database of potential buyers and sellers for the realtors to view.
"We all are a family and we all get along, so we tell each other our listings," he said. "We want people to see more clients, we're not like competing against each other."
Additionally, DCRG's realtors said the agency's use of advertising has also helped it in getting potential customers lined up with the house of their dreams.
"Our marketing, between our pictures, just our getting it out there on social media, different ways like that that I just feel like we get it out there more than any other company around here does, for sure," he said.
Becher said DCRG's realtors have almost unlimited resources for getting their houses online for people to view.
"We have different avenues that we use for advertising, and it's consistent," she said. "The advertising that they give us is great, so that's a great standout between other places."
In getting pictures of houses online, Marlene Jacobus said DCRG has a quick turnaround time to help speed up the process.
"Our gal who takes the pictures is amazing," she said. "She takes very high-quality, great pictures and she gets them on the market website right away, so there's no wait time."
When he first met with the owners of DCRG, Peter Jacobus said he was "blown away" at its advertising and marketing.
"It's better than everybody else at a lower price," he said. "And that was very attractive to me to come here, and it's obviously attractive to customers."
With the houses DCRG advertises online, Kieborz said each one is treated the same regardless of who lists it.
"Whereas at other firms a lot of times, agents don't want to necessarily advertise because they don't want to spend the money to do that because it actually comes out of their pocket," he said. "But we have an advertising budget that we utilize and get everybody's houses out there equally."
Lenz said putting each realtor on the same level at DCRG has created a healthy working environment.
"Somebody will always help you do it if you need something," she said. "We're always ready to let people know that we have things for sale, that type of deal, so if you have any clients, that we can immediately try to help them."
Becher said each of the realtors have similar objectives in mind, which makes working together much easier.
"We all have the same goal of helping people, not because we have to, but because that's how we are," she said. "So I feel like that's what makes us different also is that we're each different, but we have the same idea and all work together."
In turn, the realtors' camaraderie impacts the customers, as those relationships are also seen at a time when hunting for a house can be chaotic.
"I feel like the long-term relationships you build are the best, and that's what I like most about real estate," Becher said. "The friends that become family or acquaintances that you become really close with is the biggest for me."
As many of the customers they work with have lived in their homes for long periods of time, Lenz said DCRG is able to give them the help they need.
"I'm dealing with another couple that they've lived at their house 35 years, so a lot of people don't know a lot of these things," she said. "You have to kind of remember that they haven't sold a house for a while, so if they have questions, you have to talk to them so they feel comfortable."
Having watched his wife in the real estate business for more than a decade, Peter Jacobus said he's excited to join the team at DCRG, which he said is able to give people a better service at a lower price.
"They always say you can't have all three: You can't have speed, quality and service," he said. "But here, you don't have to choose; you get all three. It's really unique."