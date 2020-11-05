WATCH NOW: Dodge County sees increased voter turnout, early voting for 2020 election

Increased voter turnout in Dodge County didn't translate to a bumpy count on election night for officials at the Dodge County Election Commission.

However, Election Commissioner Fred Mytty said tallying ballots lasted well into Wednesday morning because of the number of ballots processed. Two separate ballots were scanned for each vote due to the number of issues on the ballot, according to Mytty.

"I guess what I failed to do was take into consideration that second ballot that everybody in Fremont, North Bend and Lower Platte North NRD had," he said.

With that extra ballot, Mytty said twice as many ballots needed to be processed through the commission's scanners on election night. That turned a night that typically ends at around 10:30 p.m. to one that dragged on into Wednesday at 2:30 a.m.

"I should have budgeted more time for the scanning part," Mytty said.

Mytty said the district received exceptional turnout on Election Day, most of which came from the ballots. Of the more than 17,000 votes cast, only approximately 7,500 came from early voting or absentee ballots.